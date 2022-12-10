Two tree shadows

The light was so bright and the shadows so distinctive in the corner of my yard this morning that I had to grab my pen and sketchbook. There was even one shadow I’ve never noticed before, despite drawing the wheelbarrow dozens of times. It’s from the tall fir tree to the left of the oak that supports my wheelbarrow. Today the fir cast a long shadow that travelled up the left side of the oak. Every time I glanced up those shadows were a little different, so I scribbled quickly with my pen to capture the shapes on the tree, the wheelbarrow and the shed.

There’s always a moment when I’m drawing with a ballpoint pen when I ask myself if it’s time to stop. In this sketch I suppose I could have kept on filling in what I saw above the fence. But what attracted me to this scene at that moment was the shadow shapes around the wheelbarrow, and once that was captured, it didn’t seem that interesting to cover the rest of the page.