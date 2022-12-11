Sunday morning in Lachine

Posted: December 11, 2022

I love the quiet of a Sunday morning in the old part of Lachine. Especially when it’s cold out. And grey. People are out only by necessity — to walk dogs, to smoke a cigarette, to pick up milk at the dep. It’s very different from spring and summer when there are visitors from other parts of the city who come to stroll along the lake and picnic in the park. And far less interesting.

Despite the cold, I painted from my car. I enjoy setting up the drawing for a scene like this. Each shape is a piece of the puzzle. I start with the buildings but if I’m lucky a smoker or a dog walker will walk into the scene and give a bit of life to the bleakness of the street on a cold and grey Sunday morning in Lachine.

  1. Joan Tavolott says:
    December 11, 2022 at 9:22 pm

    Looks like an early morning scene before the town wakes up. I like that there isn’t a lot of variety in color. You can feel the cold in this!

  2. karim waked says:
    December 11, 2022 at 9:26 pm

    You are so incredible Shari, post dinner and pre X-Mas tree you still find the time to blow our minds.
    Much respect and admiration sweetheart xoxox

    •••Karimobile
  3. William Rogers says:
    December 11, 2022 at 9:58 pm

    Great work with all these watercolors Sari!

  4. Christine says:
    December 11, 2022 at 10:54 pm

    Absolutely wonderful. I love this. You are making me discover Lachine. All I knew was the canal bit.

  5. Rene says:
    December 11, 2022 at 11:09 pm

    Lovely scene.

  6. sandidureice says:
    December 12, 2022 at 1:27 am

    Beautiful.

  7. Y.B. De Ridder says:
    December 12, 2022 at 2:09 am

    Can’t really explain why but loved this one, looks “simple” but is genius! I guess (for me) the perfect balance if composition and color

