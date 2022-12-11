Sunday morning in Lachine

I love the quiet of a Sunday morning in the old part of Lachine. Especially when it’s cold out. And grey. People are out only by necessity — to walk dogs, to smoke a cigarette, to pick up milk at the dep. It’s very different from spring and summer when there are visitors from other parts of the city who come to stroll along the lake and picnic in the park. And far less interesting.

Despite the cold, I painted from my car. I enjoy setting up the drawing for a scene like this. Each shape is a piece of the puzzle. I start with the buildings but if I’m lucky a smoker or a dog walker will walk into the scene and give a bit of life to the bleakness of the street on a cold and grey Sunday morning in Lachine.