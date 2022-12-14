Ginger with forty cloves of garlic

Posted: December 14, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

You might think that I’m about to make a fancy recipe that needs a lot of garlic, but that’s not the case. I was doodling in my sketchbook while chatting with Suhita and Nina on Zoom. The ginger and garlic were on the table in front of me, but since our conversation lasted longer than it takes to draw two heads of garlic and some ginger, I moved the garlic around and around and just kept drawing it at different angles. Drawn with my Bic 1.0 mm pen in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook.

6 Comments on “Ginger with forty cloves of garlic”

  1. Lori Zajic says:
    December 14, 2022 at 3:53 pm

    Wow! Great use of time😉
    Love it!

    Like

    Reply
    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 14, 2022 at 3:55 pm

      Thanks Lori!! We always draw when we’re chatting except I forgot to ask both of them to show me what they were drawing. We started this weekly meetup in the first year of the pandemic and we are still doing it. A great way to stay in touch with California friends!

      Like

      Reply
  2. Lori Zajic says:
    December 14, 2022 at 3:57 pm

    So fun! What a great idea😊

    Like

    Reply
  3. lois says:
    December 14, 2022 at 4:01 pm

    I love garlic, but thought, ‘wow! this is some kind of recipe Shari is giving us.’ So much better drawing that much instead of cooking with that much garlic!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Chris Rusk says:
    December 14, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    So beautiful

    Like

    Reply
  5. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 14, 2022 at 5:24 pm

    I love this! The drawing and the story. 

    Sent from my iPhone

    <

    div dir=”ltr”>

    <

    blockquote type=”cite”>

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s