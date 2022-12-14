Ginger with forty cloves of garlic

You might think that I’m about to make a fancy recipe that needs a lot of garlic, but that’s not the case. I was doodling in my sketchbook while chatting with Suhita and Nina on Zoom. The ginger and garlic were on the table in front of me, but since our conversation lasted longer than it takes to draw two heads of garlic and some ginger, I moved the garlic around and around and just kept drawing it at different angles. Drawn with my Bic 1.0 mm pen in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook.