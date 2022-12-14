Ginger with forty cloves of garlic

Ginger with forty cloves of garlicPosted: December 14, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
You might think that I’m about to make a fancy recipe that needs a lot of garlic, but that’s not the case. I was doodling in my sketchbook while chatting with Suhita and Nina on Zoom. The ginger and garlic were on the table in front of me, but since our conversation lasted longer than it takes to draw two heads of garlic and some ginger, I moved the garlic around and around and just kept drawing it at different angles. Drawn with my Bic 1.0 mm pen in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook.
Wow! Great use of time😉
Love it!
Thanks Lori!! We always draw when we’re chatting except I forgot to ask both of them to show me what they were drawing. We started this weekly meetup in the first year of the pandemic and we are still doing it. A great way to stay in touch with California friends!
So fun! What a great idea😊
I love garlic, but thought, ‘wow! this is some kind of recipe Shari is giving us.’ So much better drawing that much instead of cooking with that much garlic!
So beautiful
I love this! The drawing and the story.
