Old mops for snow

What fun to wake up to all this snow today! I rushed through work so I could grab my paints and set up in front of the window to paint my favourite snow day scene of my Norway Maple and my neighbour’s house in the distance. My neighbour even obliged me by coming out to shovel her stairs while I painted. I’m excited that winter is here, and this snow is supposed to last for a bit so I will be painting more winter scenes this week.

I did the first washes of this painting with these old mop brushes. I bought these on my first trip to Paris many years ago. I was still a university student, and these were a big splurge for me on my limited budget. But they are still great brushes and hold a ton of wash, plus aren’t they gorgeous objects?