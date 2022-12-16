Old mops for snow

What fun to wake up to all this snow today! I rushed through work so I could grab my paints and set up in front of the window to paint my favourite snow day scene of my Norway Maple and my neighbour’s house in the distance. My neighbour even obliged me by coming out to shovel her stairs while I painted. I’m excited that winter is here, and this snow is supposed to last for a bit so I will be painting more winter scenes this week.

I did the first washes of this painting with these old mop brushes. I bought these on my first trip to Paris many years ago. I was still a university student, and these were a big splurge for me on my limited budget. But they are still great brushes and hold a ton of wash, plus aren’t they gorgeous objects?

  1. Marilyn H says:
    December 16, 2022 at 3:14 pm

    Love them and your painting! What brand are the brushes (can’t read it too well). I have to get back to now painting snow, though I can wait to get it here in New Jersey. I loved your Winter workshop class, so should be fun!

  2. Donna Skelcy says:
    December 16, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    That large tree looks great. Question: it appears you painted around your white areas on the large tree. Did also paint around the white on the trees by your neighbor’s house or did you use a white pen to create the white snow in the far distance?

  3. TonyU says:
    December 16, 2022 at 4:15 pm

    So let’s get this right … your neighbour was out dutifully shovelling snow from her steps and you were inside in the warm watching and painting her 😉

  4. Lori says:
    December 16, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    The snow is so serene…l understand why you love it. Makes one want to settle in with a warm hot toddy and paint:)

  5. TonyU says:
    December 16, 2022 at 5:06 pm

    More seriously, what lovely points those brushes still have!

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 16, 2022 at 5:24 pm

      I know! They are still wonderful. I probably skipped a few meals to buy these but I think they were worth it because look how long they lasted. Ok, don’t start counting the decades please.

  6. IRENE Reinhold says:
    December 16, 2022 at 5:28 pm

    So jealous. Just raining here in Hamilton.

  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    December 16, 2022 at 6:00 pm

    Those are indeed beautiful brushes. And, in your hand, they make beautiful paintings. Your understanding of snow is superb. Carefully observed and conveyed with a deft touch.

    Alison

  8. Joan Tavolott says:
    December 16, 2022 at 7:35 pm

    These brushes have served you well…but they are in the hands of a master. Lovely job on the snow, your neighbor, and I will be looking forward to seeing more snow paintings.

