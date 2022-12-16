Old mops for snow

Old mops for snowPosted: December 16, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
What fun to wake up to all this snow today! I rushed through work so I could grab my paints and set up in front of the window to paint my favourite snow day scene of my Norway Maple and my neighbour’s house in the distance. My neighbour even obliged me by coming out to shovel her stairs while I painted. I’m excited that winter is here, and this snow is supposed to last for a bit so I will be painting more winter scenes this week.
I did the first washes of this painting with these old mop brushes. I bought these on my first trip to Paris many years ago. I was still a university student, and these were a big splurge for me on my limited budget. But they are still great brushes and hold a ton of wash, plus aren’t they gorgeous objects?
Love them and your painting! What brand are the brushes (can’t read it too well). I have to get back to now painting snow, though I can wait to get it here in New Jersey. I loved your Winter workshop class, so should be fun!
LikeLike
Thanks Marilyn! The mops are made by Raphael, and I bought them at the famous Sennelier store in Paris. They are Petit Gris Pur.
LikeLike
Thanks Shari! I’ve been to that shop many years ago, but unfortunately couldn’t buy anything on my student budget!
LikeLike
That large tree looks great. Question: it appears you painted around your white areas on the large tree. Did also paint around the white on the trees by your neighbor’s house or did you use a white pen to create the white snow in the far distance?
LikeLike
Thanks Donna. All the whites are the white of the paper, except for about five spots of white watercolour on the tree. No white pen in here.
LikeLike
So let’s get this right … your neighbour was out dutifully shovelling snow from her steps and you were inside in the warm watching and painting her 😉
LikeLike
Yes, that’s correct. And she knows that I always paint her house in winter so she will probably make the same comment as you!
LikeLike
The snow is so serene…l understand why you love it. Makes one want to settle in with a warm hot toddy and paint:)
LikeLike
Today it was like that. I love it when there’s this much snow falling and I just have to stay home!!
LikeLike
More seriously, what lovely points those brushes still have!
LikeLike
I know! They are still wonderful. I probably skipped a few meals to buy these but I think they were worth it because look how long they lasted. Ok, don’t start counting the decades please.
LikeLike
So jealous. Just raining here in Hamilton.
LikeLike
Those are indeed beautiful brushes. And, in your hand, they make beautiful paintings. Your understanding of snow is superb. Carefully observed and conveyed with a deft touch.
Alison
>
LikeLike
These brushes have served you well…but they are in the hands of a master. Lovely job on the snow, your neighbor, and I will be looking forward to seeing more snow paintings.
LikeLike