Village walk

Village walkPosted: December 17, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
We’ve had about 20 cm of snow in Montreal since yesterday morning, and it’s still falling. It’s heavy snow that’s bending branches and creating a bit of havoc on the slippery streets. But it’s so beautiful that I couldn’t wait for it to stop before going out to paint. I mostly couldn’t see through the car windshield but the occasional use of wipers helped. I would work a bit, and when I got really lost I’d turn them on to clarify some of the details. Not an ideal way to work but it was better than staying home. Painted on a quarter sheet of Arches Rough paper.
This painting is another beauty from you. Shari, each post brings joy as I treasure your painting skills and discipline in confronting different weather conditions! I’m in awe. While it’s cold and somewhat snowy here in MA, I’m hunkered down inside, occasionally at my easel. Merry Christmas and happy painting in the days ahead.
LikeLike
Very nice Shari! Winter can have its charm.
LikeLike
Your painting conveys the cold so very well Shari. It gets cold here in Florida and I become a slug, staying inside. And Florida cold is, you know, in the 40’s. 😉😆
LikeLike
You really know how to capture snow – And thanks for the tip about Indanthrone Blue – I love it! I had to buy a tube 🙂
LikeLike
Love it Shari.
LikeLike