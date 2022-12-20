Nitro in winter

I’ve driven by this scene on Lakeshore Road hundreds of times, and drawn that yellow wall on the right often, but I don’t think I’ve ever drawn this garage. Today it was particularly appealing with the snow-topped trash cans out front and a parked car that was the same colour as the trim of the doors. When I had just painted the darks of the windows, a guy came out of the little door for a smoke break. Hunched over, a droopy knit cap on his head, a cigarette in hand — he held the perfect pose in that doorway for quite some time. Long enough for me to add him in… if only I hadn’t already painted the door! Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle watercolour paper, 9″ x 12″.