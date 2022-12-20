Nitro in winter

Nitro in winterPosted: December 20, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 17 Comments
I’ve driven by this scene on Lakeshore Road hundreds of times, and drawn that yellow wall on the right often, but I don’t think I’ve ever drawn this garage. Today it was particularly appealing with the snow-topped trash cans out front and a parked car that was the same colour as the trim of the doors. When I had just painted the darks of the windows, a guy came out of the little door for a smoke break. Hunched over, a droopy knit cap on his head, a cigarette in hand — he held the perfect pose in that doorway for quite some time. Long enough for me to add him in… if only I hadn’t already painted the door! Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle watercolour paper, 9″ x 12″.
Your have turned a chilly, gray day into a thing of real beauty! what a gift!
Cheers to you, Shari
Thanks. The sun did eventually come out but by that time I was gone!
Really like this one!
Thanks Donna!!
So good.
Irene, thanks!
All your sketches are fabulous, and I particularly love the colors in this one! As someone who also lives in a cold climate, I really appreciate finding color like this in winter!
Thanks so much Kit. In winter, you have to look hard to find colour. Sometimes when I get tired of all the grey, I find storefronts with lots of signage. That helps!
Hi Shari
I live in New York and we too so enjoyed seeing the Hopper show and I am so glad you had a chance to visit it in person!! I have ordered the book you suggested but had to go to EBay as the one from Abe’s Books was damaged and unsellable.
I look forward to “seeing” you in class soon for further discussions!
Linda Hackett
Linda, I’m so glad you had a chance to see the Hoppers too. Yes, there’s nothing like seeing these in person. And happy you found that wonderful book. I wasn’t sure how many copies are still floating around, but glad you found this one. I think you’ll enjoy seeing them all together like that. See you in class!
I enjoy the shapes and colors in this scene…but I’m wondering about the meaning of ‘Nitro’ in the title…
Maria, my husband wondered the same thing. The SUV is a Dodge Nitro. I was going to pencil that in but I forgot!
Aha! Mystery solved. I thought maybe it related to a pigment color? Thanks so much for generously taking the time Shari! Forever inspired!
This is lovely. An interesting story about the man in the doorway. Is this when maybe one can choose to drop the paint brush and do a separate, little vignette in pencil or pen of the man, to be added to another painting? Still love this painting here. I like the way you do ordinary scenes that look inviting and cosy. Thank you.
Sandi, thanks for having a look. This is definitely a time when I would do a vignette of the man in the doorway. But I was working on a block of paper, not a sketchbook, so I couldn’t do anything. If it was a pad and not a block, I would have turned the page, but I couldn’t even do that. So all I have is the memory of him, and the hope that he will come out again for a smoke if I park there again one day.
Great depth as always. So lucky trim and car colours advance so well. Really nice.
Thanks so much Chris.
