Nitro in winter

Posted: December 20, 2022

I’ve driven by this scene on Lakeshore Road hundreds of times, and drawn that yellow wall on the right often, but I don’t think I’ve ever drawn this garage. Today it was particularly appealing with the snow-topped trash cans out front and a parked car that was the same colour as the trim of the doors. When I had just painted the darks of the windows, a guy came out of the little door for a smoke break. Hunched over, a droopy knit cap on his head, a cigarette in hand — he held the perfect pose in that doorway for quite some time. Long enough for me to add him in… if only I hadn’t already painted the door! Sketched on a block of Hahnemuhle watercolour paper, 9″ x 12″.

17 Comments

  1. ksmiley2015 says:
    December 20, 2022 at 3:25 pm

    Your have turned a chilly, gray day into a thing of real beauty! what a gift!
    Cheers to you, Shari

  2. Donna Skelcy says:
    December 20, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    Really like this one!

  3. IRENE Reinhold says:
    December 20, 2022 at 3:37 pm

    So good.

  4. Kit says:
    December 20, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    All your sketches are fabulous, and I particularly love the colors in this one! As someone who also lives in a cold climate, I really appreciate finding color like this in winter!

  5. Linda Hackett says:
    December 20, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    Hi Shari
    I live in New York and we too so enjoyed seeing the Hopper show and I am so glad you had a chance to visit it in person!! I have ordered the book you suggested but had to go to EBay as the one from Abe’s Books was damaged and unsellable.
    I look forward to “seeing” you in class soon for further discussions!
    Linda Hackett

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 20, 2022 at 5:16 pm

      Linda, I’m so glad you had a chance to see the Hoppers too. Yes, there’s nothing like seeing these in person. And happy you found that wonderful book. I wasn’t sure how many copies are still floating around, but glad you found this one. I think you’ll enjoy seeing them all together like that. See you in class!

  6. Maria B. says:
    December 20, 2022 at 5:03 pm

    I enjoy the shapes and colors in this scene…but I’m wondering about the meaning of ‘Nitro’ in the title…

  7. sandidureice says:
    December 20, 2022 at 5:04 pm

    This is lovely. An interesting story about the man in the doorway. Is this when maybe one can choose to drop the paint brush and do a separate, little vignette in pencil or pen of the man, to be added to another painting? Still love this painting here. I like the way you do ordinary scenes that look inviting and cosy. Thank you.

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      December 20, 2022 at 5:18 pm

      Sandi, thanks for having a look. This is definitely a time when I would do a vignette of the man in the doorway. But I was working on a block of paper, not a sketchbook, so I couldn’t do anything. If it was a pad and not a block, I would have turned the page, but I couldn’t even do that. So all I have is the memory of him, and the hope that he will come out again for a smoke if I park there again one day.

  8. Chris Rusk says:
    December 20, 2022 at 5:11 pm

    Great depth as always. So lucky trim and car colours advance so well. Really nice.

