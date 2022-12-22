The shortest day

I know, winter solstice was yesterday. And although I did this painting on the right day, I’m posting it a bit late. The sentiment remains, though. Have a wonderful holiday season, whatever you celebrate at this time of year. In our house, we celebrate being together by cooking lots of great meals. There will certainly be some walks through these woods with Alice (this is a late afternoon view which these days is at about 4 pm) and hopefully some cross-country skiing. Thanks so much for saying hello here on the blog. It’s a joy to write about and share my work here, and it means so much to me to read your comments. I hope you have a wonderfully creative 2023!