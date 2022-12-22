The shortest day

Posted: December 22, 2022 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |Leave a comment

I know, winter solstice was yesterday. And although I did this painting on the right day, I’m posting it a bit late. The sentiment remains, though. Have a wonderful holiday season, whatever you celebrate at this time of year. In our house, we celebrate being together by cooking lots of great meals. There will certainly be some walks through these woods with Alice (this is a late afternoon view which these days is at about 4 pm) and hopefully some cross-country skiing. Thanks so much for saying hello here on the blog. It’s a joy to write about and share my work here, and it means so much to me to read your comments. I hope you have a wonderfully creative 2023!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s