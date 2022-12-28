These snowy daysPosted: December 28, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 9 Comments
These snowy days are great for experimenting in studio. When the art store was out of Arches Rough paper last week I bought some assorted full sheets to play with: one sheet each of Winsor & Newton Rough, Fabriano Rough, Strathmore Gemini, and Strathmore Imperial, all 140 lb. I’ve torn them down into half sheets and quarter sheets, and since the snow is falling too quickly to paint in my car, I’ve been experimenting.
I love Montreal’s lanes and alleys in winter. You can’t really see much of them from your car, but if you park and explore on foot, you’ll find some wonderful spots. I did a bit of that yesterday and came home with some photo references to use. Today I tried Fabriano rough to paint this scene of the lane that runs between Prince Arthur and Milton in the McGill ghetto.
I’m a fan of both Fabriano cold press and soft press paper, but I don’t think I’ve ever tried this rough stock before. It’s quite pebbly and the texture reminds me of some sheets of handmade paper I bought as few years ago from Papeterie Saint-Gilles in Charlevoix. It has a surface that has a certain smoothness, despite being rough, and that makes it easy to lift and correct. Have you ever used Fabriano Rough? I’d love to hear what you think.
OOOOOOMMMMMMGGGGGSSSSSHHHHAAARRRRIIIII!!!!!
XX
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
LikeLike
Hello Shari , I was wondering what you use for all the branches on the trees .
LikeLike
All the white is paper right?
Amazing Shari
I’m going to try
LikeLike
Beautiful colors on the bus
LikeLike
Very dynamic in color and value contrast….❤️, it’s a beauty!
LikeLike
The tree, laden with snow is exquisite! I wonder about your process. Is the tree done prior to the building? Beautifully captured snowy scene!
LikeLike
How do you do those branches?
LikeLike
Wow!! Yes, how did you do the branches? This is just awesome👍
LikeLike
Gorgeous!!!!!
LikeLike