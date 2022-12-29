No left turn

No left turnPosted: December 29, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
Another day, another paper to try — this time a sheet of Strathmore Gemini CP 140 lb. This is one I liked a lot. It’s a creamy paper with a soft texture that’s gorgeous to draw on. It also takes paint beautifully and the colours remain saturated. If you look on the Strathmore website, the paper is described as a traditional “old world” paper, and that might be why I like it. It reminds me of a deluxe edition of a novel that’s been printed on deckle-edged 100% cotton cream paper. You know how those books feel rich and luxurious every time you turn a page? That’s how this paper feels. And it responds beautifully when you touch it with a brush. Rough edges where you want them yet smooth enough for details, washes remaining damp for the right amount of time. It’s a paper that just feels right to me. Definitely worth experimenting on some more.
As for my location, I painted from the car today. I managed to get out there for a tiny window of good weather this morning, in between last night’s snowfall and tomorrow’s forecast of rain/thaw. There was even a few hours of welcome sunlight which gave me the snow shadows that I’ve been waiting for.
Stunning!
Absolutely perfect! The sky grabbed me first, so like the sky, I saw this morning. The walkways and shadows falling across the street are so well true to nature this snowy December. It’s absolutely wonderful!
Hi Shari, love this picture. Much like Bernadette’s comment, the sky is especially mesmerizing. Haven’t heard of this “Gemini” paper by Strathmore, but if it helps me create something remotely close to your painting, I’m definitely going to check it out!
You sure can make a winter alley look inviting! I can smell the damp air and feel they sunshine. Thanks for the paper reviews. I will look into the Gemini paper. Happy Holidays!
Beautiful! I really like your areas of clear pavement and the wet street from the melting snow. I haven’t heard of the Gemini paper. I’ll have to see if I can get some to try it.
