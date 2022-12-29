No left turn

Another day, another paper to try — this time a sheet of Strathmore Gemini CP 140 lb. This is one I liked a lot. It’s a creamy paper with a soft texture that’s gorgeous to draw on. It also takes paint beautifully and the colours remain saturated. If you look on the Strathmore website, the paper is described as a traditional “old world” paper, and that might be why I like it. It reminds me of a deluxe edition of a novel that’s been printed on deckle-edged 100% cotton cream paper. You know how those books feel rich and luxurious every time you turn a page? That’s how this paper feels. And it responds beautifully when you touch it with a brush. Rough edges where you want them yet smooth enough for details, washes remaining damp for the right amount of time. It’s a paper that just feels right to me. Definitely worth experimenting on some more.

As for my location, I painted from the car today. I managed to get out there for a tiny window of good weather this morning, in between last night’s snowfall and tomorrow’s forecast of rain/thaw. There was even a few hours of welcome sunlight which gave me the snow shadows that I’ve been waiting for.