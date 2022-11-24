The edge of the pond

The edge of the pondPosted: November 24, 2022 Filed under: Uncategorized 7 Comments
I thought a lot about how to tackle this big area of foreground grass before I put a brush to paper. I don’t use masking fluid or any other form of resist in my watercolours but I wanted light areas in the grass as well as a sense of movement created by the wind coming across the pond AND depth within the grass, without being overly detailed.
My first wash was a light tone of grass colour (mostly Raw Sienna), with lots of white showing through. I tried to think about the movement of crisscrossing lines that would remain light all the way to the end of the painting, so I left some unpainted areas for that. When that bigger shape dried I started to fill in the shapes with other grasses, both behind and in front of the first shape. Then I used a lot of negative painting and smaller darks to add depth to the shapes, using increasingly finer lines. The final step in the grasses was to paint a few strokes of Buff Titanium as well as Titanium White on areas that needed highlights. It was a really good exercise in creating texture.
Beautifully rendered! I like looking at the complexities of your woven colors that create great depth in the woven thicket. This takes lots of patience and time as well as skill. Your careful strokes are beautifully placed. I spent a long time looking, hoping to learn to do this myself.
Just beautiful! This would be a good subject for a class! I am so enjoying your classes by the way & I have learned so much. I am always in awe of how fearless you are with watercolour. I always look forward to your posts! Thank you for sharing.
Wow
Just beautiful !
The dried grasses look great! I often struggle with this type of foreground.
This is just gorgeous! Love all the detail that gives the grass so much texture!
Good lessons there! Love the outcome.
Beautiful, so much depth in the grasses. Joyce
