The edge of the pond

I thought a lot about how to tackle this big area of foreground grass before I put a brush to paper. I don’t use masking fluid or any other form of resist in my watercolours but I wanted light areas in the grass as well as a sense of movement created by the wind coming across the pond AND depth within the grass, without being overly detailed.

My first wash was a light tone of grass colour (mostly Raw Sienna), with lots of white showing through. I tried to think about the movement of crisscrossing lines that would remain light all the way to the end of the painting, so I left some unpainted areas for that. When that bigger shape dried I started to fill in the shapes with other grasses, both behind and in front of the first shape. Then I used a lot of negative painting and smaller darks to add depth to the shapes, using increasingly finer lines. The final step in the grasses was to paint a few strokes of Buff Titanium as well as Titanium White on areas that needed highlights. It was a really good exercise in creating texture.