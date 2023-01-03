Last year’s Alice

Here’s a few sketches I forgot to post during the holiday rush: some drawings of Alice wrapping gifts and running through the snow. It’s hard to draw her when she’s in motion like this but I’ve drawn her so often that I can almost do it from memory. Drawn with a ballpoint pen in my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook, A4 portrait size.

  1. Gerry says:
    January 3, 2023 at 4:07 pm

    Ha! Ha! Love that you have captured Alice’s ambition and efficiency in these activities!

  2. Lori says:
    January 3, 2023 at 4:14 pm

    Love Alice and I’ve never met her😉

  3. Lee Kline says:
    January 3, 2023 at 4:55 pm

    Alice doesn’t know how many fans she has!

    Happy New Year!

    Lee Kline

  4. Bernadette says:
    January 3, 2023 at 7:10 pm

    Lovely drawings! We have a cat, Roscoe, and I have many drawings of him as well. I imagine that I have many more chances to draw him than you have of drawing Alice! He’s a sleeper! I still don’t have the quality that I see in your posts of Alice….but I’m still trying!

  5. Judy Sopher says:
    January 4, 2023 at 6:20 am

    I admire how you can draw Alice so well and with such feeling-even if she is asleep.

