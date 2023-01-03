Last year’s Alice

Last year’s AlicePosted: January 3, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Here’s a few sketches I forgot to post during the holiday rush: some drawings of Alice wrapping gifts and running through the snow. It’s hard to draw her when she’s in motion like this but I’ve drawn her so often that I can almost do it from memory. Drawn with a ballpoint pen in my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook, A4 portrait size.
Ha! Ha! Love that you have captured Alice’s ambition and efficiency in these activities!
Thanks Gerry. I finally managed to do all of that in these two sketches! I’ve been trying a long time.
Love Alice and I’ve never met her😉
You would love her even more if you met her. She loves all visitors so come and visit!!
Would LOVE to visit! Wish it wasn’t so far!
Alice doesn’t know how many fans she has!
Happy New Year!
Lee Kline
Lovely drawings! We have a cat, Roscoe, and I have many drawings of him as well. I imagine that I have many more chances to draw him than you have of drawing Alice! He’s a sleeper! I still don’t have the quality that I see in your posts of Alice….but I’m still trying!
I admire how you can draw Alice so well and with such feeling-even if she is asleep.
