Tools of the trade
Posted: February 19, 2023
On my weekend off at Tanque Verde Ranch, after one group of students went on their way and another arrived, I had a bit of time to sketch on my own. As a city girl with no experience on ranches, I was fascinated with the tools of the trade — saddles, boots, ropes, anvils and horseshoes, all so worn and incredibly beautiful to draw. I spent a few hours sketching from a bench near the farrier’s stall.
From my bench I had a great view of Yoshi, waiting patiently for a ride with Angela, the head wrangler. I also had some company while drawing, because Joe — a wrangler who’s been working there since the 70s — sketched along with me. I managed to get a quick pencil sketch in of him too, when he stopped to eat some popcorn. That half hour spent in that quiet spot, in Joe’s company, was one the nicest sketching moments of the trip.
One Sunday mornings, the ranch serves up a pancake breakfast at the old homestead. The horses are parked there while people eat, so I had a chance to draw them. The cook who makes the pancakes offers leftovers to the horses. Some prefer their pancakes with no blueberries, so he cooks up a special batch for them.
Love the horses! You see? Just like dogs but then different!
Exactly!!
The way you handled the backlighting on Yoshi-gorgeous!
Thanks Ashley! The light was particularly nice that day.
Aside from your quick sketches, I truly enjoyed the “story”of your days adventures, painting, drawings and sketches of Joe. Wondering if you got some of those blueberry pancakes.
Bernadette, I was so busy sketching that I never ate the blueberry pancakes. If I get to go back, I will have to try them. Some of my students had them, and of course I immediately regretted not trying them. But if there is a good scene to sketch, I always forget to eat something!!
Spoken like a true artist — setting an example for your students!
Love the stories and the sketches. The sketches alone express how much you were enjoying this special place.
Alison, I’m glad that sentiment came across in the drawings. I had no idea how much I would love it there — both the natural beauty of the desert and the daily routine of the ranch.
Shari,
Now you are a “horse person”. Those are truly lovely paintings of the horses and their surroundings and tack and such. Great color choices also.
Nice work! Ready to saddle up the ponies and round up some dogies soon?
Enjoyable sketches… and especially good ones of the horses!
Beautiful sketches Shari. Great job with the horses and love all those wonderful colours! Hope Covid didn’t hit you too hard.
Beautiful sketches Shari! I am most comfortable being in the saddle on my horse, barrel racing, sorting calves, trail riding – a cowgirl by name. I have so much opportunity to sketch at the barns but I don’t sadly. You’ve inspired me to get out of the saddle and sketch – or maybe in it!
Love the boot sketch! Looks like you have been doing well with the horses from all your practice. Whoo-hoo, city girl!
beautiful form and gorgeous colour – you described the shapes and light, with feeling, so perfectly. What a great trip/opportunity.
I love this!
