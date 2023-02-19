Tools of the trade

On my weekend off at Tanque Verde Ranch, after one group of students went on their way and another arrived, I had a bit of time to sketch on my own. As a city girl with no experience on ranches, I was fascinated with the tools of the trade — saddles, boots, ropes, anvils and horseshoes, all so worn and incredibly beautiful to draw. I spent a few hours sketching from a bench near the farrier’s stall.

From my bench I had a great view of Yoshi, waiting patiently for a ride with Angela, the head wrangler. I also had some company while drawing, because Joe — a wrangler who’s been working there since the 70s — sketched along with me. I managed to get a quick pencil sketch in of him too, when he stopped to eat some popcorn. That half hour spent in that quiet spot, in Joe’s company, was one the nicest sketching moments of the trip.

One Sunday mornings, the ranch serves up a pancake breakfast at the old homestead. The horses are parked there while people eat, so I had a chance to draw them. The cook who makes the pancakes offers leftovers to the horses. Some prefer their pancakes with no blueberries, so he cooks up a special batch for them.