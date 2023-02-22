Announcing a new workshop in Bar Harbor, Maine

Announcing a new workshop in Bar Harbor, MainePosted: February 22, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
This coming October I’ll be renewing my lifelong love affair with Maine, and I invite you to come along. As a young artist growing up in Montreal, the first and most influential workshops I attended were on Maine’s sublimely beautiful coast. I was impressionable. But who could fail to fall in love with the salty air and soaring seabirds. The rocky coastlines and colourful lobster boats bobbing in the distance. The crowded harbours, the creaking timbers and iconic lighthouses.
While I’ve painted in several parts of Maine over the years, this will be my first trip to historic Bar Harbor — and I can’t wait! Especially as this 5-day workshop is organized and hosted by the welcoming professionals from Madeline Island School of the Arts, at their new MISA East campus in Bar Harbor. The workshop dates are October 9-13, 2023.
I’m planning five days of plein air sketching (including the fall colours of Acadia National Park), starting with a demo each morning, lots of personal interaction and instruction through the day, and ending with a review of that day’s progress. I invite you to join me.
To find out more about my workshop in Bar Harbor, visit the MISA site.
Oooh I recognize this image! The bonus challenge image from your Sketching Boats online course, which was a favorite of mine. Highly recommended course especially for anyone who is planning on taking this workshop!
You’re right about that Kathryn! That is the same place, although the image in the promo was painted on location. And you’re right, the course would be fantastic practice for a workshop in Bar Harbor!!
This looks like a wonderful workshop!
Ashley, I think it’s going to be amazing in Bar Harbor!!
I’m a decent sketcher but lack enough skills to paint that scene. I have gotten into courses before that we’re way over my head and it was very uncomfortable! How much instruction and help will there be?
Nancy, in my workshops I work with all levels of sketchers and painters.
This scene was something I painted on my own, and I used it in the promo to give you an idea of the location. If you’d like, why don’t you email me a few of your sketches and I will email you back with a better idea of whether this would be appropriate for you. You can email me at: info@shariblaukopf.com
