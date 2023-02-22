Announcing a new workshop in Bar Harbor, Maine

This coming October I’ll be renewing my lifelong love affair with Maine, and I invite you to come along. As a young artist growing up in Montreal, the first and most influential workshops I attended were on Maine’s sublimely beautiful coast. I was impressionable. But who could fail to fall in love with the salty air and soaring seabirds. The rocky coastlines and colourful lobster boats bobbing in the distance. The crowded harbours, the creaking timbers and iconic lighthouses.

While I’ve painted in several parts of Maine over the years, this will be my first trip to historic Bar Harbor — and I can’t wait! Especially as this 5-day workshop is organized and hosted by the welcoming professionals from Madeline Island School of the Arts, at their new MISA East campus in Bar Harbor. The workshop dates are October 9-13, 2023.

I’m planning five days of plein air sketching (including the fall colours of Acadia National Park), starting with a demo each morning, lots of personal interaction and instruction through the day, and ending with a review of that day’s progress. I invite you to join me.

To find out more about my workshop in Bar Harbor, visit the MISA site.