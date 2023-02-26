Cars in snow

I haven’t been out to paint in ages, and sometimes the longer it’s been, the harder it is to get going. The list of excuses is long (it’s been REALLY cold outside, I had Covid, AND I’ve been hard at work on a new online course coming out tomorrow) but still, I was overdue. I had another perfectly acceptable excuse lined up for today and then my friend Poppy sent me an email: It is cold here today but beautiful with sunshine on crisp snow. I hope you get out to paint some of that! That was all it took. I packed up my stuff and out the door I went. Turns out all I needed was a gentle push.

When I left, the sun was out here too, but within minutes it clouded over and started to snow. Giant flakes covered my windshield, but luckily I was looking out the driver’s side window to paint this scene. Happily painted on a quarter sheet of Winsor & Newton rough paper, with a limited palette of yellow, red, blue and black.