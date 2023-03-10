Spring in my studio

Spring in my studioPosted: March 10, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 33 Comments
I’m impatient for spring. I know it’s coming soon, but March is always SO long and SO grey. I made my annual expedition to the grocery store to buy a bouquet for my studio, which I do every year when I can’t wait any longer to see fresh flowers. Usually I pick from the sale bin, but I splurged on the good flowers this time and then painted on a pad of Saunders Waterford 140lb Cold Press, using lots of Winsor Blue and Turquoise for a background that I hope looks like the blue sky I am missing.
So pretty!
I needed a bit of pretty, I think.
Beautiful! April will be here before you know it. Meena
Thanks for the encouragement Meena!
Success! Tired here too.
You have the same amount of snow as we do here. And a dog!! So you are getting out there as much as I am.
Hi Shari
Today was a good day to think of spring.
I listened to ‘stairway to heaven’ while waiting in the McDonald’s car line in Casselman. A glorious day to drive back to Montreal and to think of spring. Sunshine and bare roads – yes!
Your bouquet is icing on the cake for such a perfect day 🙂 I cannot get over, the colour, the depth and the happiness – it is all there and it is all in exquisite harmony. Many thanks 🙂
Chris, what a lovely comment to read. Thank you.
I’m glad you had clear roads and a throwback hit to carry you home.
I hoped it lifted your spirits to paint these beautiful blooms. What a cheery painting!
Thanks De. It helped.
Beautiful colors and subject. Happy spring to you!
Thanks Laurie. Same to you, if it’s spring where you are.
I can almost smell spring in this painting!
Alison
Thanks Alison. Today it actually smells like spring outside too. I hope you are enjoying the sun.
Beautiful work and what a great idea! We have been snowed in for the past 3 weeks and it feels like we are never going to see the sun again. Next time I am out for groceries, I am going to remember to buy flowers to perk up the house and my mood.
Laura, it helps, that’s for sure. It’s also sunny here today, which makes me very happy. I hope you see the sun soon too.
Oh, this made me smile and feel like spring should be here. Lovely flower sketch!
Thanks Joan!!
Great idea. I’m going to do the same!
Have fun painting your flowers Mary!
With 5 more inches of snow today…your flowers made me smile! Beautifully done! Your choice of greens really made the flowers pop!! Were the drawn lines in the white flowers all from your original sketch??? Were they pencil? Or were some lines added later? ❤️
I too am interested in the answer to this question….the painting is beautiful with just a touch of whimsy, love it!
LikeLike
HI Linda,
I drew in pencil first and never added any lines after the watercolour. But they were fairly dark to begin with and my watercolour washes were light so they are all still there.
I hope you see some flowers soon too.
Oh Shari it’s just soooo pretty. I lived in Michigan for many years and remember the grey days well. I’m in Florida now and color is everywhere all year long.
Carol, I bet you miss those grey days. All that bright sun and flashy colours can be hard on the eyes : )
Any time of year, an indoor bouquet of flowers cheers the heart! A beautiful painting adds to the pleasure as well.
Thanks so much N! It sure did help!
Happy spring– love all your flower paintings!
Thanks so much Susie!
Everyone is writing their longing for spring. I hope that Mother Nature is listening! Beautiful flowers, Shari.
I hope so too Aletha!
Can’t add much to the thoughts above but to say the painting is lovely. I need to buy flowers at the store also.One of my aunts always had flowers in her house. She said that flowers were as necessary as food. And she also was an artist.
