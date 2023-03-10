Spring in my studio

I’m impatient for spring. I know it’s coming soon, but March is always SO long and SO grey. I made my annual expedition to the grocery store to buy a bouquet for my studio, which I do every year when I can’t wait any longer to see fresh flowers. Usually I pick from the sale bin, but I splurged on the good flowers this time and then painted on a pad of Saunders Waterford 140lb Cold Press, using lots of Winsor Blue and Turquoise for a background that I hope looks like the blue sky I am missing.