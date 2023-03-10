Spring in my studio

I’m impatient for spring. I know it’s coming soon, but March is always SO long and SO grey. I made my annual expedition to the grocery store to buy a bouquet for my studio, which I do every year when I can’t wait any longer to see fresh flowers. Usually I pick from the sale bin, but I splurged on the good flowers this time and then painted on a pad of Saunders Waterford 140lb Cold Press, using lots of Winsor Blue and Turquoise for a background that I hope looks like the blue sky I am missing.

  1. Lori says:
    March 10, 2023 at 4:56 pm

    So pretty!

  2. Meena Razvi says:
    March 10, 2023 at 4:59 pm

    Beautiful! April will be here before you know it. Meena

  3. AshleyWolff says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:08 pm

    Success! Tired here too.

  4. Chris Rusk says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:18 pm

    Hi Shari
    Today was a good day to think of spring.

    I listened to ‘stairway to heaven’ while waiting in the McDonald’s car line in Casselman. A glorious day to drive back to Montreal and to think of spring. Sunshine and bare roads – yes!

    Your bouquet is icing on the cake for such a perfect day 🙂 I cannot get over, the colour, the depth and the happiness – it is all there and it is all in exquisite harmony. Many thanks 🙂

  5. De says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:23 pm

    I hoped it lifted your spirits to paint these beautiful blooms. What a cheery painting!

  6. Laurie says:
    March 10, 2023 at 6:12 pm

    Beautiful colors and subject.  Happy spring to you!

  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 10, 2023 at 6:33 pm

    I can almost smell spring in this painting!

    Alison

  8. Laura says:
    March 10, 2023 at 6:46 pm

    Beautiful work and what a great idea! We have been snowed in for the past 3 weeks and it feels like we are never going to see the sun again. Next time I am out for groceries, I am going to remember to buy flowers to perk up the house and my mood.

  9. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 10, 2023 at 7:25 pm

    Oh, this made me smile and feel like spring should be here. Lovely flower sketch!

  10. Mary Bastedo says:
    March 10, 2023 at 7:28 pm

    Great idea. I’m going to do the same!

  11. Linda Uphus says:
    March 10, 2023 at 8:17 pm

    With 5 more inches of snow today…your flowers made me smile! Beautifully done! Your choice of greens really made the flowers pop!! Were the drawn lines in the white flowers all from your original sketch??? Were they pencil? Or were some lines added later? ❤️

  12. Carol Marshall says:
    March 11, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Oh Shari it’s just soooo pretty. I lived in Michigan for many years and remember the grey days well. I’m in Florida now and color is everywhere all year long.

  13. -N- says:
    March 11, 2023 at 10:08 am

    Any time of year, an indoor bouquet of flowers cheers the heart! A beautiful painting adds to the pleasure as well.

  14. susie langley says:
    March 11, 2023 at 10:13 am

    Happy spring– love all your flower paintings!

  15. Aletha Kuschan says:
    March 11, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Everyone is writing their longing for spring. I hope that Mother Nature is listening! Beautiful flowers, Shari.

  16. Judy Sopher says:
    March 12, 2023 at 4:44 am

    Can’t add much to the thoughts above but to say the painting is lovely. I need to buy flowers at the store also.One of my aunts always had flowers in her house. She said that flowers were as necessary as food. And she also was an artist.

