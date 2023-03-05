No grass to mow

There’s no grass to mow in the winter so this landscaping company’s trucks and equipment are buried from December until spring. I saw this scene on a walk with Alice this morning, and I loved the jumble of shapes under the snow. This is another painting for the Peggi Kroll Roberts class on that just ended called Speaking the Vocabulary of Light. Painted on Canson Hot Press paper, which is really fun to use with gouache.