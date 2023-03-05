No grass to mowPosted: March 5, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
There’s no grass to mow in the winter so this landscaping company’s trucks and equipment are buried from December until spring. I saw this scene on a walk with Alice this morning, and I loved the jumble of shapes under the snow. This is another painting for the Peggi Kroll Roberts class on that just ended called Speaking the Vocabulary of Light. Painted on Canson Hot Press paper, which is really fun to use with gouache.
Your light and shadows are absolutely bang on-I can really feel it.
Another great painting! I especially love the snow clinging to the tree on the R in such an interesting shape. The blues look so cold, while the red of the trucks call out for attention. It’s just a wonderful work! Thanks for sharing.
I always marvel at your lights and shadows in your snow paintings. Thanks for giving us so many visual treats!
And a gold star for this one!
Marvellous light indeed.
div>I like the muted tones
Oh mon dieu !
❤️
Oh wow! Let the light shine!
