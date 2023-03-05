No grass to mow

Posted: March 5, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

There’s no grass to mow in the winter so this landscaping company’s trucks and equipment are buried from December until spring. I saw this scene on a walk with Alice this morning, and I loved the jumble of shapes under the snow. This is another painting for the Peggi Kroll Roberts class on that just ended called Speaking the Vocabulary of Light. Painted on Canson Hot Press paper, which is really fun to use with gouache.

6 Comments on “No grass to mow”

  1. Marion Hodge says:
    March 5, 2023 at 6:49 pm

    Your light and shadows are absolutely bang on-I can really feel it.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Bernadette says:
    March 5, 2023 at 7:02 pm

    Another great painting! I especially love the snow clinging to the tree on the R in such an interesting shape. The blues look so cold, while the red of the trucks call out for attention. It’s just a wonderful work! Thanks for sharing.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 5, 2023 at 7:35 pm

    I always marvel at your lights and shadows in your snow paintings. Thanks for giving us so many visual treats!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 5, 2023 at 7:37 pm

    And a gold star for this one!

    Marvellous light indeed. 

    <

    div>I like the muted tones

    Like

    Reply
  5. karim waked says:
    March 5, 2023 at 8:59 pm

    Oh mon dieu !
    ❤️
    K

    •••Karimobile
    514 9944433

    Like

    Reply
  6. Margaret Horak says:
    March 5, 2023 at 11:42 pm

    Oh wow! Let the light shine!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s