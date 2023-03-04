This week’s wheelbarrows

Don’t think this rusty wheelbarrow has been forgotten. It hasn’t. I look at it every day, even if I haven’t had time to sketch it much these past few weeks.

A few days ago there was some great sun on it, so I sketched it in watercolour in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook. Today it’s almost buried under the snow, but I sketched it in gouache. And next week it will make an appearance again in my newsletter “The Wheelbarrow”. Not on my mailing list to receive that? Here’s a link. Just scroll down to the bottom of the page to add your info.