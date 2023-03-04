This week’s wheelbarrows

This week’s wheelbarrowsPosted: March 4, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 3 Comments
Don’t think this rusty wheelbarrow has been forgotten. It hasn’t. I look at it every day, even if I haven’t had time to sketch it much these past few weeks.
A few days ago there was some great sun on it, so I sketched it in watercolour in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook. Today it’s almost buried under the snow, but I sketched it in gouache. And next week it will make an appearance again in my newsletter “The Wheelbarrow”. Not on my mailing list to receive that? Here’s a link. Just scroll down to the bottom of the page to add your info.
Always fun to see the wheelbarrow(s). All that snow makes me happy to be in rainy Florida right now.
Any more snow and the wheelbarrow with be completely buried. I like how your colors changed from the painting with the sun shining and the one in the storm. Lovely contrast!
I’d like to give gouache a try!
