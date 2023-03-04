This week’s wheelbarrows

Posted: March 4, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |3 Comments

Don’t think this rusty wheelbarrow has been forgotten. It hasn’t. I look at it every day, even if I haven’t had time to sketch it much these past few weeks.

A few days ago there was some great sun on it, so I sketched it in watercolour in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook. Today it’s almost buried under the snow, but I sketched it in gouache. And next week it will make an appearance again in my newsletter “The Wheelbarrow”. Not on my mailing list to receive that? Here’s a link. Just scroll down to the bottom of the page to add your info.

3 Comments on “This week’s wheelbarrows”

  1. De says:
    March 4, 2023 at 3:19 pm

    Always fun to see the wheelbarrow(s). All that snow makes me happy to be in rainy Florida right now.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 4, 2023 at 4:56 pm

    Any more snow and the wheelbarrow with be completely buried. I like how your colors changed from the painting with the sun shining and the one in the storm. Lovely contrast!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Lori says:
    March 4, 2023 at 6:58 pm

    I’d like to give gouache a try!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s