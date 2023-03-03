Friday homework

I haven’t done homework in a long time but the past few weeks I’ve been taking an online class with Peggi Kroll Roberts called “Speaking the Vocabulary of Light” and this is one of the final exercises from the course. I love Peggi’s work — her simplified shapes and flat colours — and it’s been a wonderful three weeks watching her demos during the class and then doing the exercises on my own. We’ve done a lot of work in monochrome — naming the different types of light on objects in sun and shadow — and our last exercise was to paint something in full colour.

I was walking Alice this morning when I saw this scene and thought it might work for my homework. The cast shadows were easy to identify and I liked the composition of the foreground bins, the car and the buildings in the distance. If you understand Peggi’s main point that everything in shadow is darker than everything in sunlight, you will realize that the hardest part of this was the blue bin in sunlight and the cast shadow of the bin on the snow. It was homework that demanded a lot of comparing A to B and B to C, but once you start you get a bit hooked on trying to figure things out. Good thing I worked in gouache and not watercolour, since I painted different parts of the bin several times over.