Friday homework

Posted: March 3, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

I haven’t done homework in a long time but the past few weeks I’ve been taking an online class with Peggi Kroll Roberts called “Speaking the Vocabulary of Light” and this is one of the final exercises from the course. I love Peggi’s work — her simplified shapes and flat colours — and it’s been a wonderful three weeks watching her demos during the class and then doing the exercises on my own. We’ve done a lot of work in monochrome — naming the different types of light on objects in sun and shadow — and our last exercise was to paint something in full colour.

I was walking Alice this morning when I saw this scene and thought it might work for my homework. The cast shadows were easy to identify and I liked the composition of the foreground bins, the car and the buildings in the distance. If you understand Peggi’s main point that everything in shadow is darker than everything in sunlight, you will realize that the hardest part of this was the blue bin in sunlight and the cast shadow of the bin on the snow. It was homework that demanded a lot of comparing A to B and B to C, but once you start you get a bit hooked on trying to figure things out. Good thing I worked in gouache and not watercolour, since I painted different parts of the bin several times over.

8 Comments on “Friday homework”

  1. Gerry Draper says:
    March 3, 2023 at 3:33 pm

    You definitely nailed the light on this one!

  2. Judy Sopher says:
    March 3, 2023 at 3:42 pm

    Your use of blue is just stunning. And I will ditto Gerry-the light is perfect. What blue did you use? Just a lovely painting.

  3. Lori Zajic says:
    March 3, 2023 at 3:52 pm

    Love, love, love!!!!

  4. kathrynlawpaints says:
    March 3, 2023 at 3:57 pm

    Peggi is incredible, and such a great person. I studied with her and also with Ray Roberts, in San Diego and at their home studio in Angels Camp. She has been a big influence on my work over the past 15 years. Her exercises on light, her way of teaching it, are wonderful. Your homework is so luminous.

  5. cuzinevie says:
    March 3, 2023 at 6:16 pm

  6. Denise says:
    March 3, 2023 at 6:33 pm

    Perfect-hope you get an “A” on your homework

  7. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 3, 2023 at 7:50 pm

    Tricky indeed. I give you an A+.

    Alison

    >

  8. Debbie says:
    March 3, 2023 at 8:02 pm

    Wow! Amazing work! Beautiful study. A+ for sure.

