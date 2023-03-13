Houses and sheds

I forgot to post this winter scene from a few weeks ago. It’s interesting to see this studio painting (with all its hard edges) compared to Saturday’s plein air paintings from the woods, which are all soft edges. This was a scene I saw while I was walking Alice in Angell Woods on a cold, sunny morning. I always enjoy the overlapping shapes of houses and sheds on this part of the walk, and sometimes stop to take photos. I painted this when I got home and the cold winter colours were fresh in my mind. I especially like the little yellow shed on the left with the big window because I can see silhouettes of pots and garden tools in there. It would be interesting to take my easel to this spot and paint the same scene on location, without Alice of course. I suspect it would be a very different painting.