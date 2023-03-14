Alice with a toothache

Posted: March 14, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |48 Comments

Alice has a toothache. I’m not certain if it causes her any pain because eating and playing (and sleeping) are all normal. But tomorrow the vet will take out one molar that is cracked and is likely causing some swelling in her face. I know she will be fine but I am drawing her today, AND giving her a few extra treats since I know tomorrow she will be a little bit miserable.

48 Comments on “Alice with a toothache”

  1. Lori says:
    March 14, 2023 at 11:25 am

    Take care, Alice…. Lily and I will be thinking of you❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. J L Hovde says:
    March 14, 2023 at 11:28 am

    Th

    Like

    Reply
  3. Judy Sopher says:
    March 14, 2023 at 11:33 am

    In my experience with dogs’ dental problems, they seem to get thru it all easier than humans. But Alice is special to all of us so I am anxious to get your message that all is well.

    Like

    Reply
  4. AshleyWolff says:
    March 14, 2023 at 11:53 am

    Awww, Alice I feel you! I have to get my teeth cleaned next week! Yikes.
    love, Rufus

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jean A Paterson says:
    March 14, 2023 at 11:59 am

    Sending best wishes for Alice to have a swift and successful dental extraction! Most of my dogs have had the same type of procedure and have felt better after recovery. Extra pats for dear Alice!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Susan says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:14 pm

    Poor Alice!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Myra says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    Awww hugs to Alice

    Like

    Reply
  8. Kathryn says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    LOVE this sketch of Alice!!♥ Good luck tomorrow!!

    Like

    Reply
  9. jeremc1maccom says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    Hi Shari

    My oldest dog has few remaining teeth due to broken teeth extractions

    <

    div>He is fine although

    Like

    Reply
  10. Beste says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    awwww…. hope everything goes well tomorrow

    Like

    Reply
  11. TonyU says:
    March 14, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Wish I got that sort of sympathy and treatment before I went to the dentist …..

    Like

    Reply
  12. Carol Evans says:
    March 14, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    Sweet pup. It may be a good time to get her teeth cleaned too. Sending hugs

    Like

    Reply
  13. joanne lichtenstein says:
    March 14, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    Feel better, Alice!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Betsy says:
    March 14, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    Poor Alice! Here’s hoping for a good dental surgery and recovery.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Betsy says:
    March 14, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    Poor Alice! Here’s hoping for a good surgery and recovery.

    Like

    Reply
  16. chicogal15 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 1:55 pm

    Poor Alice !!   May she be surrounded by doggie angels and visions of “good girl” treats! Wishing you both well,Patricia

    Like

    Reply
  17. Charles Friedman says:
    March 14, 2023 at 2:02 pm

    She should be fine. Dogs and cats whether these things better than humans.

    Like

    Reply
  18. friedakam says:
    March 14, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    Big hug for Alice ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  19. Denise says:
    March 14, 2023 at 2:36 pm

    From the sound of all these comments, I hope Alice knows how near and dear she is to so many. Hopefully all the love and best wishes outweigh the discomfort she feels right now❤️

    Like

    Reply
  20. Mary says:
    March 14, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    I’m sure the extra treats were appreciated. Good luck, Alice. Hope you heal quickly.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Soni says:
    March 14, 2023 at 3:49 pm

    If Alice gets a toothache, the whole world moans

    speedy recovery, Alice

    Like

    Reply
  22. nancywrobins says:
    March 14, 2023 at 3:52 pm

    Sweet Alice. I hope she has a seamless procedure and quick recovery, Nancy R.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Liliane Partikian says:
    March 14, 2023 at 4:43 pm

    Awe, poor Alice ,hope all goes well so that you can enjoy more treats!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Liliane Partikian says:
    March 14, 2023 at 4:47 pm

    Awe, poor Alice, hope all goes well so you can enjoy more treats

    Like

    Reply
  25. pamlopez15 says:
    March 14, 2023 at 4:56 pm

    Poor Alice! Toothaches are hard on humans, how much more on animals who can not express their pain.
    Hope she feels better the day after the surgery. 🤗🤗

    Like

    Reply
  26. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 14, 2023 at 5:40 pm

    Poor, Alice. I hope she does well. Nicely sketched, Shari!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s