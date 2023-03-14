Alice with a toothache

Alice with a toothachePosted: March 14, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 48 Comments
Alice has a toothache. I’m not certain if it causes her any pain because eating and playing (and sleeping) are all normal. But tomorrow the vet will take out one molar that is cracked and is likely causing some swelling in her face. I know she will be fine but I am drawing her today, AND giving her a few extra treats since I know tomorrow she will be a little bit miserable.
Take care, Alice…. Lily and I will be thinking of you❤️
Thanks : )
Th
In my experience with dogs’ dental problems, they seem to get thru it all easier than humans. But Alice is special to all of us so I am anxious to get your message that all is well.
I think she will be just fine, and I will keep you updated about her progress Judy!
Awww, Alice I feel you! I have to get my teeth cleaned next week! Yikes.
love, Rufus
Rufus, it’s good you are doing that. You might be able to avoid extractions later : )
Sending best wishes for Alice to have a swift and successful dental extraction! Most of my dogs have had the same type of procedure and have felt better after recovery. Extra pats for dear Alice!
Thanks Jean. Extra pats for sure!!
Poor Alice!
I will give her lots of love after her surgery.
Awww hugs to Alice
Thanks Myra. She is getting a lot of that now!
LOVE this sketch of Alice!!♥ Good luck tomorrow!!
Thanks Kathryn!!
Hi Shari
My oldest dog has few remaining teeth due to broken teeth extractions
Oh no. I hope there will just be one for now.
awwww…. hope everything goes well tomorrow
Beste, thanks. I hope so too. She will be in good hands.
Wish I got that sort of sympathy and treatment before I went to the dentist …..
Tony, I could put in a good word for you. Would that help??
Thanks Shari, but I’m not sure even that would be enough!
Sweet pup. It may be a good time to get her teeth cleaned too. Sending hugs
Carol, they are doing that at the same time since she will be asleep for the procedure.
Feel better, Alice!
Thanks Joanne. How can she not, with all this love from afar?
Poor Alice! Here’s hoping for a good dental surgery and recovery.
Thanks Betsy!!
Poor Alice !! May she be surrounded by doggie angels and visions of “good girl” treats! Wishing you both well,Patricia
Patricia, I will be giving her lots of treats as soon as she can chew again. But no hard bones for a long time!!
She should be fine. Dogs and cats whether these things better than humans.
I’m sure. She is definitely not dreading the dentist the way I do.
Hey I’m a dentist! An endodontist at that
Big hug for Alice ❤️
Thank you!!
From the sound of all these comments, I hope Alice knows how near and dear she is to so many. Hopefully all the love and best wishes outweigh the discomfort she feels right now❤️
I think all that love is helping ME feel better about leaving her tomorrow. Thanks Denise.
I’m sure the extra treats were appreciated. Good luck, Alice. Hope you heal quickly.
Thanks Mary. Alice ALWAYS appreciates extra treats.
If Alice gets a toothache, the whole world moans
speedy recovery, Alice
haha, yes!!
Sweet Alice. I hope she has a seamless procedure and quick recovery, Nancy R.
Thank you Nancy!!
Awe, poor Alice ,hope all goes well so that you can enjoy more treats!
Poor Alice! Toothaches are hard on humans, how much more on animals who can not express their pain.
Hope she feels better the day after the surgery. 🤗🤗
Poor, Alice. I hope she does well. Nicely sketched, Shari!
