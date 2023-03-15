Alice at home

Thank you all so much for sending good thoughts to Alice yesterday. In case you are interested, she survived the tooth extraction and is now home making us laugh because she’s still a bit loopy from the anaesthetic, and she keeps flopping over on her bed. But she just ate some soft food — almost nothing stops labs from eating, including a swollen mouth — and I know that she’ll be her normal self by tomorrow.

8 Comments on “Alice at home”

  1. Donna Skelcy says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:01 pm

    So glad to hear Alice is doing well!

  2. AshleyWolff says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:02 pm

    Alice-in the pink. So glad!

  3. Frank Bettendorf says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:04 pm

    Thanks for the good news! Give her a treat from me! Frank

  4. Denise says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:07 pm

    What a relief for you all. Glad Alice is doing well❤️

  5. Malinda says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:08 pm

    So happy to know your sketching buddy is doing well. My dog is never critical of my art work and is always happy with whatever adventure we go on. What a great friend dogs are and how much joy they add to our lives. From one of your fans -Malinda Anderson.

  6. Cindy says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:14 pm

    I’m glad she’s ok. Our pets are such a big part of our families. I enjoy your drawings of her so much!

  7. beth says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:22 pm

    good to hear )

  8. Bernadette says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:26 pm

    Glad to learn that Alice is doing well following the tooth extraction. I’d been thinking of her since your post of yesterday. Both portraits are “the best!”
    I draw and paint our cat Roscoe often as he sleeps. Cats take L O N G naps luckily for me. Please keep sending your pet portraits. They are inspiring.

