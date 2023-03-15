Alice at home

Alice at homePosted: March 15, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Thank you all so much for sending good thoughts to Alice yesterday. In case you are interested, she survived the tooth extraction and is now home making us laugh because she’s still a bit loopy from the anaesthetic, and she keeps flopping over on her bed. But she just ate some soft food — almost nothing stops labs from eating, including a swollen mouth — and I know that she’ll be her normal self by tomorrow.
So glad to hear Alice is doing well!
Alice-in the pink. So glad!
Thanks for the good news! Give her a treat from me! Frank
What a relief for you all. Glad Alice is doing well❤️
So happy to know your sketching buddy is doing well. My dog is never critical of my art work and is always happy with whatever adventure we go on. What a great friend dogs are and how much joy they add to our lives. From one of your fans -Malinda Anderson.
I’m glad she’s ok. Our pets are such a big part of our families. I enjoy your drawings of her so much!
good to hear )
Glad to learn that Alice is doing well following the tooth extraction. I’d been thinking of her since your post of yesterday. Both portraits are “the best!”
I draw and paint our cat Roscoe often as he sleeps. Cats take L O N G naps luckily for me. Please keep sending your pet portraits. They are inspiring.
