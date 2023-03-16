Gouache day

A new gouache set arrived in the mail this week. I was overdue to buy some new tubes since most of what I have is from my university days when we used gouache for illustration projects. The set I selected was one I noticed Peggi Kroll Roberts using a few weeks ago when I took her online course. Her gouache paintings are extra creamy-looking because she uses the paint at full strength and really loads up her brush with those gorgeous colours, so I bought a set of six primaries plus black and white to try.

I created a page of swatches from the primaries without adding any black or white. The colours are really bright, and indeed very creamy.

And since my expensive grocery store bouquet is still looking great, I tried the paints out on some white bristol board. I didn’t always have as much paint on my brush to get that smooth creamy feel, but I’m happy I wasn’t trying to extract paint out of dried up old tubes.

Big Skies, Open Spaces

In other news, I’m very honoured to be teaching at the CSPWC Watercolour Symposium in Regina, Saskatchewan, this summer, along with Jean Peterson, Bhupinder Singh, Alice Bottrill and Marlene Madole. I’ll be teaching a two-day urban painting workshop in the Cathedral District of Regina, and a one-day landscape workshop in the Qu’Appelle Valley. The dates are July 16-21, 2023. Hope to see you there!