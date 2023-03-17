The wash at dusk

It’s grey, rainy and damp here in Montreal — and not even good weather for sketching from my car — so I’m going back through my recent photo archives to places that are warmer and sunnier. The wash at Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson was quite splendid at dusk. The hills turned from a dull ochre to a flaming orange at sunset. I was on my way to a campfire cookout so I couldn’t paint at that time, but the memory of that riverbed scene stayed with me. I like to imagine that this is the view that Paul and Linda McCartney also had every evening when they lived nearby.