Winter boats

The end of March is never pretty in Montreal. We still have heaps of snow on lawns, and mountains of it piled up in parking lots, but it’s mostly grey and slowly starting to reveal debris that’s been hidden all winter. It’s hard to find a subject that I am inspired to paint. But I can always count on boats. Even covered by tarps, they still have great shapes, and I especially like this location at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club where they are huddled under the trees.

I’ve painted this scene before in monochrome but today I added a few more colours — several blues, Raw Sienna, a touch of black and a few spots of red. I can’t wait to see these boats in the water!!