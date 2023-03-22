Winter boats

Posted: March 22, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |2 Comments

The end of March is never pretty in Montreal. We still have heaps of snow on lawns, and mountains of it piled up in parking lots, but it’s mostly grey and slowly starting to reveal debris that’s been hidden all winter. It’s hard to find a subject that I am inspired to paint. But I can always count on boats. Even covered by tarps, they still have great shapes, and I especially like this location at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club where they are huddled under the trees.

I’ve painted this scene before in monochrome but today I added a few more colours — several blues, Raw Sienna, a touch of black and a few spots of red. I can’t wait to see these boats in the water!!

2 Comments on “Winter boats”

  1. Lori Zajic says:
    March 22, 2023 at 7:49 pm

    I love your boats! Even covered in tarps😂

    Like

    Reply
  2. Betsy says:
    March 22, 2023 at 9:10 pm

    Huddled like ducks or geese in the snow! They resemble living creatures.

    Your skill in managing these unusually shaped volumes is admirable — with drapery, no less!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s