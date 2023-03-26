Old and new

Posted: March 26, 2023

There’s a little bit of old and a little bit of new in this sketch. The tulips are new — brought over by a friend the other day — and opening slowly in my dining room. The painting on the right behind the tulips is old. It’s a big one (a full sheet), that I painted years ago, of a white chef’s shirt on a hanger. I don’t remember why I had a chef’s shirt because I was never a chef, but it was hanging on a door handle, freshly ironed, and it made a good subject for a painting. Sketched in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook while heavy snow was falling outside.

  1. joansartblog81 says:
    March 26, 2023 at 4:22 pm

    Beautiful tulips. The painting of the chef’s shirt amazes me.

  2. Ginie says:
    March 26, 2023 at 4:22 pm

    Beautiful Shari!

    You mention Hahnemühle, I’m using Hahnemüle’s Nostalgie and Akademie at the moment in one of Liz Steel’s classes to compare the two types of paper. Which H sketchbook are you using?

    And you paint looks like gouache. Is it?

    • Shari Blaukopf says:
      March 26, 2023 at 4:24 pm

      Hi Ginie, The book I use is the Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook. That is the only one I like. These are fairly new. They came out last year, I think. And this is watercolour, not gouache.

      • Ginie says:
        March 26, 2023 at 6:17 pm

        Beautiful juicy washes! And thanks for the info re the sketchbook. I appreciate that. Keep up your lovely, inspiring work!

  3. ccaatt01 says:
    March 26, 2023 at 6:21 pm

    I like your thoughts about the chef’s shirt painting and “years ago”. Spent some time doing a little spring cleaning today and found things I don’t remember much about – been in the house for 40 years, so took the opportunity to clean out a little. Maybe I should sketch some of them before I give them away –
    You gave me the inspiration 

