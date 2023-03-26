Old and new

There’s a little bit of old and a little bit of new in this sketch. The tulips are new — brought over by a friend the other day — and opening slowly in my dining room. The painting on the right behind the tulips is old. It’s a big one (a full sheet), that I painted years ago, of a white chef’s shirt on a hanger. I don’t remember why I had a chef’s shirt because I was never a chef, but it was hanging on a door handle, freshly ironed, and it made a good subject for a painting. Sketched in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook while heavy snow was falling outside.