Old and new
Posted: March 26, 2023
There’s a little bit of old and a little bit of new in this sketch. The tulips are new — brought over by a friend the other day — and opening slowly in my dining room. The painting on the right behind the tulips is old. It’s a big one (a full sheet), that I painted years ago, of a white chef’s shirt on a hanger. I don’t remember why I had a chef’s shirt because I was never a chef, but it was hanging on a door handle, freshly ironed, and it made a good subject for a painting. Sketched in my Hahnemuhle sketchbook while heavy snow was falling outside.
Beautiful tulips. The painting of the chef’s shirt amazes me.
Thanks so much Joan.
Beautiful Shari!
You mention Hahnemühle, I’m using Hahnemüle’s Nostalgie and Akademie at the moment in one of Liz Steel’s classes to compare the two types of paper. Which H sketchbook are you using?
And you paint looks like gouache. Is it?
Hi Ginie, The book I use is the Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook. That is the only one I like. These are fairly new. They came out last year, I think. And this is watercolour, not gouache.
Beautiful juicy washes! And thanks for the info re the sketchbook. I appreciate that. Keep up your lovely, inspiring work!
I like your thoughts about the chef’s shirt painting and “years ago”. Spent some time doing a little spring cleaning today and found things I don’t remember much about – been in the house for 40 years, so took the opportunity to clean out a little. Maybe I should sketch some of them before I give them away –
You gave me the inspiration
Haha, I just did the same thing. I found slides that I took 40 years ago and starting scanning them so I could use them as photo references for painting.
