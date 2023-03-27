Kodachrome

Posted: March 27, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |19 Comments

It all started the other night when we watched the movie Kodachrome. Here’s a synopsis from IMDB: Set during the final days of the admired photo development system known as Kodachrome, a father and son hit the road in order to reach the Kansas photo lab before it closes its doors for good.

Watching the movie led me to a storage closet in my basement where I have a box of hundreds of Kodachrome slides, neatly organized in trays that fit into a projector that I no longer own. I hauled them out to show to our younger son who was born long after most people used slide film. And from there I went down a rabbit hole of looking at the slides. The box I opened was labeled “Antigonish, 1980”. That was the summer I took a watercolour workshop with Ed Whitney in Nova Scotia.

On my Epson scanner I have a transparency adaptor for positive and negative film so I threw a few of the slides on there to see what they were like. Some of the images are really wonderful, and have a nostalgic quality both because of the rich colour of the film and the scenes they depict. Today I painted this scene in gouache from somewhere on the Nova Scotia coast, probably near Antigonish, circa 1980.

Luckily I also found a slide of Mr. Whitney giving one of his morning demos.What a treasure to find these.

19 Comments on “Kodachrome”

  1. kathrynlawpaints says:
    March 27, 2023 at 6:57 pm

    What a wonderful find. And a beautiful painting, bringing a scene from over 40 years ago into the present. Like a time machine, only with art!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:12 pm

    Wonderful! I love your painting. This must have been so much fun!

    Like

    Reply
  3. susanjk says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:25 pm

    Beautiful! I just saw the movie recently too.

    Love your paintings. Susan

    Susan Jaehn-Kreibaum The Empty Nest Bed & Breakfast 613-849-1406 emptynestbandb.ca ________________________________

    Like

    Reply
  4. lois says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:28 pm

    That is such a wonderful movie. Glad you went down the rabbit hole to find all the slides!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Soni says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:32 pm

    gee, I love this – would love to see more from your workshop with him ; you’re bang-on, what a fantastic treasure- thank you for sharing and great painting

    Like

    Reply
  6. Susan says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:49 pm

    Love it. And the pink house too.
    I have a large shopping bag full of slides in their original yellow plastic boxes. The slides have only ever been seen held up to the light!
    Interesting movie too. And don’t you love the song by Paul Simon.

    Like

    Reply
  7. William Rogers says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:55 pm

    I was registered to take an Ed Whitney workshop around that time through Margaret George . I think they were called Silver Glen Art Holidays? Sadly I couldn’t make it for some reason, but always regretted that.

    Like

    Reply
  8. ccaatt01 says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:02 pm

    I have been holding off spending the $30 for Ed Whitney’s book on Amazon, but found it at Thrift books for $10 today! Nostalgia must be in the air these days —

    Like

    Reply
  9. Ginie says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:05 pm

    How wonderful!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Lori Zajic says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:26 pm

    Wow!
    Love the colors AND the nostalgia 😊

    Like

    Reply
  11. De says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:44 pm

    Wow, what treasured memories you must have learning from Edgar Whitney. When I read Ron Ransom’s book on Edgar, I was so envious of those that had the opportunity to learn from him. Your images look great! Thanks for sharing your hidden treasures.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Mary says:
    March 27, 2023 at 9:16 pm

    How cool!! We have the films as well. I don’t know if I can find a scanner like you have, but I can ask our local print shop.
    Thanks for sharing. Great painting as always.

    Mary

    Like

    Reply
  13. Alison R. Hall says:
    March 27, 2023 at 9:17 pm

    Wow! Everything is wow! Except the lack of slide projector. I have one, BUT is the slide carousel compatible? What a thrill to find that photo! The painting is lovely, that distinctive maritime light! I have slides circa 1980 from a visit to Venice. You’ve motivated me to finally dig them out!

    >

    Like

    Reply
  14. susie langley says:
    March 27, 2023 at 9:31 pm

    What a treasure … all of it. Thanks

    Like

    Reply
  15. anneperc says:
    March 28, 2023 at 2:25 am

    I, too, have boxes of wonderful memories and places I visited before my ‘sketching life’…..

    Sent from my iPhone

    <

    div dir=”ltr”>

    <

    blockquote type=”cite”>

    Like

    Reply
  16. TonyU says:
    March 28, 2023 at 2:32 am

    Love the story, the memory and the painting and thanks for sharing them all with us Shari.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Chris Rusk says:
    March 28, 2023 at 2:42 am

    I used to marvel at the reds in Kodachrome slides vs the ones found in Fuji film. It was like a rich, creamy, super warm red compared to an extremely cool, crisp, shade.

    My first view of Atlantic province rural scenes was while we were in the process of moving to Newfoundland – your work today brought that home too! Beautiful scene – so bright and timeless – many thanks 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  18. Sara Tarr says:
    March 28, 2023 at 3:38 am

    Sorry, I posted on an old blog about student grade gouache. I hope you see the question! Sara

    Like

    Reply
  19. Joyce says:
    March 28, 2023 at 4:15 am

    What treasures! We have similar, super 8 cine films which we were able to transfer to DVD a few years ago, they include our wedding in 1968!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s