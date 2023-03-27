KodachromePosted: March 27, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 19 Comments
It all started the other night when we watched the movie Kodachrome. Here’s a synopsis from IMDB: Set during the final days of the admired photo development system known as Kodachrome, a father and son hit the road in order to reach the Kansas photo lab before it closes its doors for good.
Watching the movie led me to a storage closet in my basement where I have a box of hundreds of Kodachrome slides, neatly organized in trays that fit into a projector that I no longer own. I hauled them out to show to our younger son who was born long after most people used slide film. And from there I went down a rabbit hole of looking at the slides. The box I opened was labeled “Antigonish, 1980”. That was the summer I took a watercolour workshop with Ed Whitney in Nova Scotia.
On my Epson scanner I have a transparency adaptor for positive and negative film so I threw a few of the slides on there to see what they were like. Some of the images are really wonderful, and have a nostalgic quality both because of the rich colour of the film and the scenes they depict. Today I painted this scene in gouache from somewhere on the Nova Scotia coast, probably near Antigonish, circa 1980.
Luckily I also found a slide of Mr. Whitney giving one of his morning demos.What a treasure to find these.
What a wonderful find. And a beautiful painting, bringing a scene from over 40 years ago into the present. Like a time machine, only with art!
LikeLike
Wonderful! I love your painting. This must have been so much fun!
LikeLike
Beautiful! I just saw the movie recently too.
Love your paintings. Susan
Susan Jaehn-Kreibaum The Empty Nest Bed & Breakfast 613-849-1406 emptynestbandb.ca ________________________________
LikeLike
That is such a wonderful movie. Glad you went down the rabbit hole to find all the slides!
LikeLike
gee, I love this – would love to see more from your workshop with him ; you’re bang-on, what a fantastic treasure- thank you for sharing and great painting
LikeLike
Love it. And the pink house too.
I have a large shopping bag full of slides in their original yellow plastic boxes. The slides have only ever been seen held up to the light!
Interesting movie too. And don’t you love the song by Paul Simon.
LikeLike
I was registered to take an Ed Whitney workshop around that time through Margaret George . I think they were called Silver Glen Art Holidays? Sadly I couldn’t make it for some reason, but always regretted that.
LikeLike
I have been holding off spending the $30 for Ed Whitney’s book on Amazon, but found it at Thrift books for $10 today! Nostalgia must be in the air these days —
LikeLike
How wonderful!
LikeLike
Wow!
Love the colors AND the nostalgia 😊
LikeLike
Wow, what treasured memories you must have learning from Edgar Whitney. When I read Ron Ransom’s book on Edgar, I was so envious of those that had the opportunity to learn from him. Your images look great! Thanks for sharing your hidden treasures.
LikeLike
How cool!! We have the films as well. I don’t know if I can find a scanner like you have, but I can ask our local print shop.
Thanks for sharing. Great painting as always.
Mary
LikeLike
Wow! Everything is wow! Except the lack of slide projector. I have one, BUT is the slide carousel compatible? What a thrill to find that photo! The painting is lovely, that distinctive maritime light! I have slides circa 1980 from a visit to Venice. You’ve motivated me to finally dig them out!
>
LikeLike
What a treasure … all of it. Thanks
LikeLike
I, too, have boxes of wonderful memories and places I visited before my ‘sketching life’…..
Sent from my iPhone
<
div dir=”ltr”>
<
blockquote type=”cite”>
LikeLike
Love the story, the memory and the painting and thanks for sharing them all with us Shari.
LikeLike
I used to marvel at the reds in Kodachrome slides vs the ones found in Fuji film. It was like a rich, creamy, super warm red compared to an extremely cool, crisp, shade.
My first view of Atlantic province rural scenes was while we were in the process of moving to Newfoundland – your work today brought that home too! Beautiful scene – so bright and timeless – many thanks 🙂
LikeLike
Sorry, I posted on an old blog about student grade gouache. I hope you see the question! Sara
LikeLike
What treasures! We have similar, super 8 cine films which we were able to transfer to DVD a few years ago, they include our wedding in 1968!
LikeLike