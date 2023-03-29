Circular saw

There’s a spot just outside the fence at the boat club where I can set up my easel and look in at the big covered sailboats during the off-season. I always love sketching them before they go into the water, and spring is the best time because as soon as it warms up, they start repairing them and there’s lots of activity in the boatyard.

This morning I had the added bonus of Alex and his buddy standing in the middle of the scene, working on the circular saw. I knew the painting would be much more interesting with figures in it, so I quickly grabbed my pencil, drew the silhouettes of the boats and then added the two guys in. They were moving around a lot but I managed to get their general shapes. When it was time to paint them, they had already moved away, but the details of hoodies, caps and pants were not too complex and I was able to add a few loose washes on them. And of course they had noticed me painting, so on their lunch break they came over to have a look and take some photos of themselves in the painting.