Circular sawPosted: March 29, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
There’s a spot just outside the fence at the boat club where I can set up my easel and look in at the big covered sailboats during the off-season. I always love sketching them before they go into the water, and spring is the best time because as soon as it warms up, they start repairing them and there’s lots of activity in the boatyard.
This morning I had the added bonus of Alex and his buddy standing in the middle of the scene, working on the circular saw. I knew the painting would be much more interesting with figures in it, so I quickly grabbed my pencil, drew the silhouettes of the boats and then added the two guys in. They were moving around a lot but I managed to get their general shapes. When it was time to paint them, they had already moved away, but the details of hoodies, caps and pants were not too complex and I was able to add a few loose washes on them. And of course they had noticed me painting, so on their lunch break they came over to have a look and take some photos of themselves in the painting.
Really nice :). Humans are great for scale 😉
Thanks Chris!
What a good one, my favorite for a while. Nice to see new and very alive subject matter that you captured so well. I feel drawn right into the scene. Wonderfully harmonious colors.
Thanks so much Patricia. It was my favourite to paint in a while too. Nothing beats being outside. It was a long, long winter with not much plein air painting and I think this reflects how I felt getting out.
Wow, that’s lovely! You caught the spring sunshine perfectly. Note to self: stop knitting and start painting!
Yes, Gigi, knitting season is over. Get out there!
Shari: Terrific painting. So complex! I was wondering if you painted on a large piece of watercolor paper? It looks like it was a large painting.
Hi Donna, I forgot to write the size. Yes, this is on a quarter sheet of Arches CP paper. I am trying to work up to larger paintings.
