Foreshortened Alice

Posted: March 31, 2023

Alice melted into the bed after a 5K walk. She’s not usually allowed on furniture but there is one bed that she loves, so we make an exception. Her pose was not an easy one to draw. I was sitting on a chair nearby but because the mattress on this bed is a little old and a little soft, Alice just became a series of foreshortened curves. Luckily after that long walk, she didn’t move much so I was able to draw for a long time. Sketched in a Hahnemuhle cotton sketchbook, A4 size, with a Bic pen.

Comments

  1. Paul says:
    March 31, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    Love the play of light and darks here that convey the complex forms and folds so well!

  2. lois says:
    March 31, 2023 at 3:25 pm

    Alice looks so sweet. I can feel the comfort from your drawing.

  3. Lori Zajic says:
    March 31, 2023 at 3:47 pm

    Sweet Alice❤️

  4. Denise says:
    March 31, 2023 at 4:43 pm

    Can’t we all use a nice comfy bed after a long walk! She looks very peaceful.

  5. Joan Tavolott says:
    March 31, 2023 at 5:15 pm

    Alice looks like she’s really snuggling into the bedding. Nice!! Let’s not wake her.

  6. Bev Rankin says:
    March 31, 2023 at 5:28 pm

    Lovely!

