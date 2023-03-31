Foreshortened Alice

Alice melted into the bed after a 5K walk. She’s not usually allowed on furniture but there is one bed that she loves, so we make an exception. Her pose was not an easy one to draw. I was sitting on a chair nearby but because the mattress on this bed is a little old and a little soft, Alice just became a series of foreshortened curves. Luckily after that long walk, she didn’t move much so I was able to draw for a long time. Sketched in a Hahnemuhle cotton sketchbook, A4 size, with a Bic pen.