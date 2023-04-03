Tulip greens

The other day I spotted a few tulips in my garden — little resilient red leaf tips that have miraculously forced their way out of the frozen ground despite the still-frigid temperatures in Montreal. There are no flowers in sight just yet, so I succumbed to these tulips at the grocery store. The yellow flowers have tall stems and large petals, and are definitely more elegant than what I usually find in the bucket at the store. I just had to sketch them!

Tulip foliage is a matte greyish-green colour, and I always have a hard time figuring out what blue and what yellow to use to convey that soft green. For today’s sketch, I tried something new. I used Phthalo Green (not a colour you would use on its own for foliage) and mixed it with Burnt Sienna. I tested the combo out on some scrap paper. On the left is Phthalo Green on its own, then Burnt Sienna, and then a mix of the two, in different proportions. On the left I used more Burnt Sienna and on the right there’s more green in the mix. Occasionally, while I was painting the bouquet, I added a little yellow or a little blue to the base mix to vary the green tones. Sketched in my Hahnemuhle 100% cotton sketchbook, A4 Portrait size.