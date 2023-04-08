Ice storm drawings

Ice storm drawingsPosted: April 8, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
There’s nothing like an extended power failure to give you the time to draw. It started with Wednesday’s ice storm that lasted for many hours, with 15-30 mm of ice accumulating on trees and branches. Once the ice built up on trees, we started hearing deafening cracks as the weight of it split big branches and devastated huge trees all over the city. Next to go were the exposed power lines which started coming down too. By 3 p.m. our power was out and most of the city was in darkness.
Luckily we have a wood-burning insert in our fireplace, so we were able to stay warm. And with the help of our kind neighbour who hooked us into his generator, we were able to keep the sump pump going and avoid a flood in the basement. Once those necessities were taken care of, what else was there to do but draw?
My first ice storm drawing was a view out my back window. I tried to capture the cedars that were curved and split from the weight of the ice. And the drippy grey atmosphere of the day.
I ventured down into my dark and cold studio with a flashlight, and found a mug of Micron pens of different sizes. I haven’t drawn with these in a very long time because I find that the nibs wear down too quickly, but I love the super fine 005 and 01 pens. Of course my first drawing was of Alice, who was finding the whole change of routine and sleeping in front of the fire quite tiring.
Like Alice, I did not want to leave the one warm room in the house so I kept drawing from my seat by the fire. By Thursday afternoon (still no power) the sun came out, so I drew the Norway Maple that’s outside my front window. With nothing but time on my hands, I built up the tree texture with A LOT of fine lines.
Of course the cold house extended the life of my yellow tulips, so I brought those into the warm room and drew those with my Micron pen. Just as I was finishing the tulip drawing, and almost exactly 48 hours after it had gone off, the power came back on with a whir and a hum throughout the house. It felt great to feel the house warm up again, but after 72 hours of this ice storm there are still many people in the city with no power, sleeping in shelters, charging their phones in malls and librairies, and waiting for their lights to come on too. Hopefully it will all be restored by tomorrow for everyone.
Your drawings are beautiful, in spite of the situation! I’m glad to hear that you got your power on and you are okay! My fear is of losing power in the winter, with frozen pipes and no heat, and ice storms as you have had are really serious. Alice had the right idea! At least you were able to be productive even in the dark!
how did your favorite tree that you enjoy drawing survive the ice storm?
Ruth, that is a great question. I took a walk there on Thursday to see and was almost perfectly intact. Maybe one small branch cracked but that was it!! It might be the only tree in the neighbourhood that had no damage.
Shari, Thank you for sharing this challenging saga. Yikes.!!!
The Micron pens seem to be a terrific choice. The tree is just beautiful, and can be studied for the layers that you included to get this wonderful result. The horizontal lines themselves must have been quite tedious, but the shading it provided is beautiful. Alice seems pretty un-phased that you changed pens and seems to have perfected the art of being a willing and loyal model. As usual, thanks for sharing your work. Makes learning together so valuable. Patricia
Such absolutely, stunningly beautiful, work. I think somehow one always seems to shine from adversity.
Your drawings today are such a nice treat to enjoy after all of the dark & the cold 🙂
thx! Ch
Adventures like this are fun when you are a kid and have no idea how serious it could be! Glad it is over and all is well, and hope others are getting their power back, too. I know there are tragedies out there, too. Love the tree and drawings.
Wonderful, wonderful drawings. But yours always are! We had a horrific ice storm in Texas ourselves, and it ruined many trees. We only had 12 hours of no power, but it was enough to send me sitting in front of the fireplace for as long as I could! And this is Texas, not Canada! Your drawings and paintings always sustain me.
Sorry to hear that there was such an extensive power outage. I hope everyone has power by now. It is great that you had something to keep yourself occupied. Your inkwork in these is wonderful!!
Gotta say one thing about Alice…She sure knows how to handle an emergency!
Compliments to you for making the best of the situation. You can draw very well in freezing temperatures. I’m not sure I’d be able to draw that many straight lines, in shivering temperatures.
I love your recorded drawings kept together in sketchbooks. In days and years to come, they will bring back the memories and feelings of icy cold landscapes and your dog asleep through it all.
They are far better than a written diary. I imagine when you look back through your sketchbooks of years ago, the memories and feelings are as vivid as the day they occurred.
Love them all but my favorites are Alice and the vase of tulips. Exquisite!
I just love your sketches! They are absolutely amazing!
I too, am (impatiently), awaiting spring here too. No ice storms but plenty of gray, rainy days😭
Your works never cease to amaze! Glad you survived the storm!
Your posts are quite a educational! Not sure I’ll ever need a sump pump in English but now I know! Beautiful drawings btw & glad your tree survived and nothing fell on the wheelbarrow. Can’t have to much change!
