Ice storm drawings

There’s nothing like an extended power failure to give you the time to draw. It started with Wednesday’s ice storm that lasted for many hours, with 15-30 mm of ice accumulating on trees and branches. Once the ice built up on trees, we started hearing deafening cracks as the weight of it split big branches and devastated huge trees all over the city. Next to go were the exposed power lines which started coming down too. By 3 p.m. our power was out and most of the city was in darkness.

Luckily we have a wood-burning insert in our fireplace, so we were able to stay warm. And with the help of our kind neighbour who hooked us into his generator, we were able to keep the sump pump going and avoid a flood in the basement. Once those necessities were taken care of, what else was there to do but draw?

My first ice storm drawing was a view out my back window. I tried to capture the cedars that were curved and split from the weight of the ice. And the drippy grey atmosphere of the day.

I ventured down into my dark and cold studio with a flashlight, and found a mug of Micron pens of different sizes. I haven’t drawn with these in a very long time because I find that the nibs wear down too quickly, but I love the super fine 005 and 01 pens. Of course my first drawing was of Alice, who was finding the whole change of routine and sleeping in front of the fire quite tiring.

Like Alice, I did not want to leave the one warm room in the house so I kept drawing from my seat by the fire. By Thursday afternoon (still no power) the sun came out, so I drew the Norway Maple that’s outside my front window. With nothing but time on my hands, I built up the tree texture with A LOT of fine lines.

Of course the cold house extended the life of my yellow tulips, so I brought those into the warm room and drew those with my Micron pen. Just as I was finishing the tulip drawing, and almost exactly 48 hours after it had gone off, the power came back on with a whir and a hum throughout the house. It felt great to feel the house warm up again, but after 72 hours of this ice storm there are still many people in the city with no power, sleeping in shelters, charging their phones in malls and librairies, and waiting for their lights to come on too. Hopefully it will all be restored by tomorrow for everyone.