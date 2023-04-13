Back to Tucson

As I wait for the weather to warm up in Montreal, I’ve been continuing to paint desert scenes from Tanque Verde Ranch in Tucson, Arizona. This is one I painted a few weeks back, of the wash at sunset. It’s the companion to this one, which was at the same time of day but facing the opposite direction. And here is that same area in the afternoon, painted as a workshop demo with my group.

I really did fall in love with the subtle colours and varied textures of the Sonoran desert. There’s so much to paint and the weather at that time of year (January/February) is perfect for plein air sketching. Needless to say, I was thrilled when Madeline Island School of the Arts invited me back to teach in 2024. We had a great time at the ranch, we loved seeing (and drawing) all the horses, the wranglers, the pancake breakfast and the many varieties of desert plants. The food is fantastic, and you can’t beat the setting which is walking distance to a trailhead of Saguaro National Park. In fact, next year, I plan to arrive a little earlier or stay a little longer to hike. If you are interested in joining me on next year’s desert adventure, dates are January 22-26, 2024 and January 29- February 2, 2024. And if you have any questions, just drop me a line.