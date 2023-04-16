Santa Fe spring

Santa Fe springPosted: April 16, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 14 Comments
It’s definitely spring in Santa Fe. I’ve spent the past few days getting ready for a workshop that starts tomorrow, but mainly I’ve just been enjoying the bright spring light and the budding trees. I haven’t managed to sketch a crabapple yet, but they are in full bloom here this week!
I started the day by sketching the Loretto Inn. I’ve done a sketch of this from a photo but it’s a different thing entirely when you’re watching the light travel across those stacked adobe cubes. I couldn’t find a bench with a good view, but there was a curb across the street to sit on and not too much traffic to block my view of the architecture and the budding poplar trees.
My second sketch was of the artisan market near the Loretto Chapel. I love sketching markets, especially if they’re topped by white umbrellas.
For my final sketch I made my way to the San Miguel Chapel but instead of drawing the chapel itself I tried to capture the spring light on the trees across the way.
The workshop starts tomorrow so I will likely not have time to write again this week, but hopefully I’ll be sketching more views of this wonderful city in spring that I’ll post when I get back home.
WoW
Wanna live in that sun.
xx
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
Great sketches Shari! Thanks for posting!
Nice spring colors. May I ask what color did you use for the building of the first painting? I also love the greens in the tree.
Looks beautiful, have fun!
Love the way you captured the sunlight on the trees, I’ve often wondered how to achieve that.
Today is like visiting Santa Fe again, only, through your work.
I like the feel of your trees – you’ve captured them and the sky so beautifully. I remember turquoise accents on adobe structures and it is a treat to see them again too.
Have great week 🙂
Shari, I love seeing Santa Fe through your sketches! It’s one of our favorite cities to visit. We’ve walked the city so many times so your sketches “put me there.” Have a wonderful week with your class!
Looks like a successful workshop to come! Love your sketches of architecture and the colors. Happy painting in a magical place.
You captured the feeling of Santa Fe. It’s been ten years since I last visited, and I miss it.
Glorious sense of clear fresh light. Thank you for sharing. I learn so much peering closely at your work!
Beautiful watercolours! I can just feel the Santa Fe sun on the adobe! Have a great workshop!
Good timing. Spring has been put
Beautiful sketches, Shari. Reminds me of my long ago Sante Fe visit. Enjoy the warmth and budding Spring. Carol
Nice sketches – and nice weather. Must be a pleasant change from old mucky snow!
