Santa Fe spring

It’s definitely spring in Santa Fe. I’ve spent the past few days getting ready for a workshop that starts tomorrow, but mainly I’ve just been enjoying the bright spring light and the budding trees. I haven’t managed to sketch a crabapple yet, but they are in full bloom here this week!

I started the day by sketching the Loretto Inn. I’ve done a sketch of this from a photo but it’s a different thing entirely when you’re watching the light travel across those stacked adobe cubes. I couldn’t find a bench with a good view, but there was a curb across the street to sit on and not too much traffic to block my view of the architecture and the budding poplar trees.

My second sketch was of the artisan market near the Loretto Chapel. I love sketching markets, especially if they’re topped by white umbrellas.

For my final sketch I made my way to the San Miguel Chapel but instead of drawing the chapel itself I tried to capture the spring light on the trees across the way.

The workshop starts tomorrow so I will likely not have time to write again this week, but hopefully I’ll be sketching more views of this wonderful city in spring that I’ll post when I get back home.