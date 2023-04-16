Santa Fe spring

It’s definitely spring in Santa Fe. I’ve spent the past few days getting ready for a workshop that starts tomorrow, but mainly I’ve just been enjoying the bright spring light and the budding trees. I haven’t managed to sketch a crabapple yet, but they are in full bloom here this week!

I started the day by sketching the Loretto Inn. I’ve done a sketch of this from a photo but it’s a different thing entirely when you’re watching the light travel across those stacked adobe cubes. I couldn’t find a bench with a good view, but there was a curb across the street to sit on and not too much traffic to block my view of the architecture and the budding poplar trees.

My second sketch was of the artisan market near the Loretto Chapel. I love sketching markets, especially if they’re topped by white umbrellas.

For my final sketch I made my way to the San Miguel Chapel but instead of drawing the chapel itself I tried to capture the spring light on the trees across the way.

The workshop starts tomorrow so I will likely not have time to write again this week, but hopefully I’ll be sketching more views of this wonderful city in spring that I’ll post when I get back home.

  1. karim waked says:
    April 16, 2023 at 11:44 pm

    WoW
    Wanna live in that sun.
    xx

    xx
  2. Jason Mullins says:
    April 17, 2023 at 12:14 am

    Great sketches Shari! Thanks for posting!

  3. friedakam says:
    April 17, 2023 at 1:21 am

    Nice spring colors. May I ask what color did you use for the building of the first painting? I also love the greens in the tree.

  4. Y.B. De Ridder says:
    April 17, 2023 at 1:53 am

    Looks beautiful, have fun!

  5. Patricia Goodall says:
    April 17, 2023 at 2:25 am

    Love the way you captured the sunlight on the trees, I’ve often wondered how to achieve that.

  6. Chris Rusk says:
    April 17, 2023 at 4:58 am

    Today is like visiting Santa Fe again, only, through your work.

    I like the feel of your trees – you’ve captured them and the sky so beautifully. I remember turquoise accents on adobe structures and it is a treat to see them again too.

    Have great week 🙂

  7. De says:
    April 17, 2023 at 6:59 am

    Shari, I love seeing Santa Fe through your sketches! It’s one of our favorite cities to visit. We’ve walked the city so many times so your sketches “put me there.” Have a wonderful week with your class!

  8. susie says:
    April 17, 2023 at 7:17 am

    Looks like a successful workshop to come! Love your sketches of architecture and the colors. Happy painting in a magical place.

  9. Laura Kate says:
    April 17, 2023 at 9:17 am

    You captured the feeling of Santa Fe. It’s been ten years since I last visited, and I miss it.

  10. ccr1ccr2 says:
    April 17, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Glorious sense of clear fresh light. Thank you for sharing. I learn so much peering closely at your work!

  11. Karen Kiddey says:
    April 17, 2023 at 11:01 am

    Beautiful watercolours! I can just feel the Santa Fe sun on the adobe! Have a great workshop!

  12. Alison R. Hall says:
    April 17, 2023 at 11:21 am

    Good timing. Spring has been put

  13. Carol Bershad says:
    April 17, 2023 at 11:27 am

    Beautiful sketches, Shari. Reminds me of my long ago Sante Fe visit. Enjoy the warmth and budding Spring. Carol

  14. -N- says:
    April 17, 2023 at 4:26 pm

    Nice sketches – and nice weather. Must be a pleasant change from old mucky snow!

