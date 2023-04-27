HyacinthsPosted: April 27, 2023 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
There was a spot of warmth in the garden, finally. I got out my paints, dusted off a garden chair, and painted the hyacinths in my garden. Alice kept me company, happy to snap at the occasional fly and soak up the sun. Usually I’m out there earlier in the season, to sketch the first crocuses and snowdrops, but I missed them this year since I was teaching in Santa Fe during the week they bloomed.
Painted on a 10″ x 14″ pad of Arches CP paper, using lots of Cobalt Blue and Quin. Rose to get that deep Hyacinth blue.
Ever so lovely. I was away when my hyacinths were in bloom, so I will just gaze at yours.
Denise, I’m sorry you missed yours. It’s been cool here so these are lasting a long time. Lucky me to see them and to have their wonderful scent in the garden.
Perfect! And love the shadows on the ground that really help to say sunshine.
Tony, thanks!!
Lovely! I’m imagining their fragrance.
gorgeous! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
