Hyacinths

There was a spot of warmth in the garden, finally. I got out my paints, dusted off a garden chair, and painted the hyacinths in my garden. Alice kept me company, happy to snap at the occasional fly and soak up the sun. Usually I’m out there earlier in the season, to sketch the first crocuses and snowdrops, but I missed them this year since I was teaching in Santa Fe during the week they bloomed.

Painted on a 10″ x 14″ pad of Arches CP paper, using lots of Cobalt Blue and Quin. Rose to get that deep Hyacinth blue.