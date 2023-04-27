Hyacinths

Posted: April 27, 2023 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |6 Comments

There was a spot of warmth in the garden, finally. I got out my paints, dusted off a garden chair, and painted the hyacinths in my garden. Alice kept me company, happy to snap at the occasional fly and soak up the sun. Usually I’m out there earlier in the season, to sketch the first crocuses and snowdrops, but I missed them this year since I was teaching in Santa Fe during the week they bloomed.

Painted on a 10″ x 14″ pad of Arches CP paper, using lots of Cobalt Blue and Quin. Rose to get that deep Hyacinth blue.

6 Comments on “Hyacinths”

  1. Denise says:
    April 27, 2023 at 3:30 pm

    Ever so lovely. I was away when my hyacinths were in bloom, so I will just gaze at yours.

    Like

    Reply
  2. TonyU says:
    April 27, 2023 at 3:49 pm

    Perfect! And love the shadows on the ground that really help to say sunshine.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Joan Tavolott says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:10 pm

    Lovely! I’m imagining their fragrance.

    Like

    Reply
  4. bernadette says:
    April 27, 2023 at 4:48 pm

    gorgeous! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s