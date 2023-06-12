Low tide at Rocky Neck

It feels great to get back to Cape Ann. I haven’t been to this part of Massachusetts since before the pandemic. In a few days I’ll be teaching a workshop with Slow River Studio in Topsfield, but I’ve arrived a few days early to paint, and visit a few of my favourite spots in Rockport and Gloucester. I’ve really missed seeing the lobster boats and the views of this coast, but I’ve also missed the sound of the fog horn, the smell of sea air and the crying of the gulls.

We’re staying on Rocky Neck for the first time. As you enter this little community, there’s a parking lot with a spectacular view looking across the bay at Gloucester. There’s also a bench and a great view of a dock which is at its best at low tide when you can see all the exposed dark pilings. It’s a complex scene but I tried to unify it by using a series of warm and cool neutrals and adding touches of colour at the end. Painted on a 1/4 sheet of Arches Rough paper.

  1. Denise says:
    June 12, 2023 at 9:09 pm

    “Complex scene” is an understatement- This came out amazing!

  2. Grace says:
    June 12, 2023 at 9:12 pm

    One word question. How?It’s soooo complicated. I would love see how you deal with a complicated subject. I would be lost.GracecAfridi

  3. Iona says:
    June 12, 2023 at 9:17 pm

    Wow, that’s wonderful! And I’m with Grace, I would love to see how you deal with a complicated subject such as this.

  4. Linda Hackett says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:04 pm

    What a complicated scene you have organized so seamlessly we can dissect every detail!
    I am glad you escaped the intense smoke in
    Your area to this lovely part of the world!

  5. Mary says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:11 pm

    Wow……!!!!! Incredible – and I bet it didn’t take you very long either…..!!!!!! I especially love the touches of red and that brownish shadow under the end of the pier.
    And is that QC wildfire smoke in the sky……That’s not very funny, is it?
    Enjoy the visit and the teaching. And the summer. xoxo M

  6. Mary Spayne says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:19 pm

    Wow……!!!! Incredible – and I bet it didn’t take you very long either. I especially love the red highlights and the brown shadow under the end of the pier.
    And is that smoke from the QC wildfires that I see in the sky…….? Yikes.
    Enjoy the sea and the teaching and the summer. Mary xo

  7. masonsherry48 says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:29 pm

    Absolutely stunning!

  8. susie langley says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:45 pm

    Love it. Know you are going to have a good time!

  9. Uma Maheswar Nakka says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:21 pm

    Dear Friend Shari,

    It is a masterpiece indeed.

    Blessings.
    Uma

  10. Y.B. De Ridder says:
    June 13, 2023 at 2:37 am

    Envy!

