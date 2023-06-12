Low tide at Rocky Neck

It feels great to get back to Cape Ann. I haven’t been to this part of Massachusetts since before the pandemic. In a few days I’ll be teaching a workshop with Slow River Studio in Topsfield, but I’ve arrived a few days early to paint, and visit a few of my favourite spots in Rockport and Gloucester. I’ve really missed seeing the lobster boats and the views of this coast, but I’ve also missed the sound of the fog horn, the smell of sea air and the crying of the gulls.

We’re staying on Rocky Neck for the first time. As you enter this little community, there’s a parking lot with a spectacular view looking across the bay at Gloucester. There’s also a bench and a great view of a dock which is at its best at low tide when you can see all the exposed dark pilings. It’s a complex scene but I tried to unify it by using a series of warm and cool neutrals and adding touches of colour at the end. Painted on a 1/4 sheet of Arches Rough paper.