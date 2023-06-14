Cripple Cove and Rockport harbor

It’s been quite hazy and foggy in Gloucester but luckily the rain has held off and I’ve been able to get lot of painting and sketching done. I stood on a floating dock at Cripple Cove Landing this afternoon and was able to do two quarter sheet watercolours. (I think my photos are a little dark but it was a mostly overcast day.) The water was quite calm but the floating dock moves quite a bit and after a while I realized I was feeling kind of queasy from the motion. The first painting was a view of the boats in the Gloucester harbor.

For the second painting, I turned my easel slightly to the left to capture the docks, the lobster traps and the assorted pails and buoys on the dock.

I also returned to my favourite spot in Rockport, and again, did two sketches from the same spot. Not much has changed since our last visit. The lobster boats came in and out of the harbour as I painted, and Motif #1 is as iconic as ever, reliably marking the opening from the bay to the inner harbor.