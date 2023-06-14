Cripple Cove and Rockport harbor

It’s been quite hazy and foggy in Gloucester but luckily the rain has held off and I’ve been able to get lot of painting and sketching done. I stood on a floating dock at Cripple Cove Landing this afternoon and was able to do two quarter sheet watercolours. (I think my photos are a little dark but it was a mostly overcast day.) The water was quite calm but the floating dock moves quite a bit and after a while I realized I was feeling kind of queasy from the motion. The first painting was a view of the boats in the Gloucester harbor.

For the second painting, I turned my easel slightly to the left to capture the docks, the lobster traps and the assorted pails and buoys on the dock.

I also returned to my favourite spot in Rockport, and again, did two sketches from the same spot. Not much has changed since our last visit. The lobster boats came in and out of the harbour as I painted, and Motif #1 is as iconic as ever, reliably marking the opening from the bay to the inner harbor.

12 Comments on “Cripple Cove and Rockport harbor”

  1. Marilyn H says:
    June 14, 2023 at 5:58 pm

    Hi Shari! As always, your water is amazing! I strive to get to that point with my watercolors. I love your boat paintings and the water just looks like glass and reflection. Beautiful!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chris Rusk says:
    June 14, 2023 at 6:12 pm

    Hi Shari
    I like all of your paintings today but the one that struck me the most was Gloucester Harbor. The way that you describe the nature/quality of the water in the foreground and the way the boat shadows fall on it reminded me very much of the water near the dock, at our neighbourhood beach in Kingston, Ontario (only with sail boats, not ocean-going vessels). Many thx, Chris 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. Mary Robbins says:
    June 14, 2023 at 6:13 pm

    Gorgeous! The first one is my favorite, composition and water just perfect. You inspire me so. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Joan Tavolott says:
    June 14, 2023 at 6:19 pm

    I love seeing these!!! Gloucester and Rockport are such fun places to sketch and I haven’t done either location in years! Thanks for bringing back lots of good memories with these.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Betsy says:
    June 14, 2023 at 6:58 pm

    Nobody, and I mean nobody, paints water as wet as you do!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Patricia Leffingwell says:
    June 14, 2023 at 7:11 pm

    Shari,
    You just keep amazing me with your water paintings, reflection in the water, boating scenes, and standing water painting. You can make a mud puddle look stunning. They are just beautifully detailed! Like a comment before Sid, nobody but nobody paints water like you. Your watercolors are outstanding!

    Like

    Reply
  7. dankillebrew says:
    June 14, 2023 at 7:12 pm

    That first painting’s glass-like water is absolutely beautiful. Love how you accomplished that.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Jean Mackay / Drawn In says:
    June 14, 2023 at 8:40 pm

    Blown away…just sayin’.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Donna R says:
    June 14, 2023 at 9:00 pm

    Beautiful how you capture the water with reflections. You make your paintings look so alive.

    Thank you for sharing your talent, Donna R

    Like

    Reply
  10. sandidureice says:
    June 15, 2023 at 12:52 am

    Beautiful. A lesson in the value of leaving white spaces. I particularly love the first one which is so calming for me.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Y.B. De Ridder says:
    June 15, 2023 at 2:22 am

    Can’t believe I never stopped at this place, so close to Boston! Beautiful sketches!

    Like

    Reply

