Wheelbarrow and oak

I was in the mood to draw today, but feeling as rusty at it as my old wheelbarrow. It’s been a busy few weeks and I haven’t had much time to get out the sketchbook, except for my visit to the market the other day. When I haven’t drawn in a while and need a bit of a challenge, it’s often the rusty wheelbarrow itself that I choose as my model. Today I chose a side view of it, which is something I can only do in summer when it’s nice enough to be outdoors and sit in the shade of the oak tree that it rests on.

When I draw it straight on from my kitchen window, it’s a fairly simple shape. But from the side, it’s not simple at all. I did a fair bit of erasing to get the angle of the handles, the volume of the tray, the ellipses of the wheel and all the negative shapes of the legs. And it’s a good thing I got out there during the good weather this morning because now it’s dark and rainy outside my office window.