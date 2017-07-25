The Bean

Last time I visited Chicago I missed my chance to draw Anish Kapoor's Cloud Gate, so this time I decided that it would be the first thing I sketched.

Of course it's a daunting subject – a highly polished stainless steel surface reflecting the sky, the city and the crowds of people below. Yikes.

Surprisingly, though, once you start to draw you realize that's it's not as difficult as it looks if you simplify the shapes. I painted it in sections: clouds first, then trees, foreground and lastly the dots of people.

Even though the Urban Sketchers Symposium does not officially begin until tomorrow, there are already lots of sketchers here from around the world, and many have drawn "the Bean". Have a look on Facebook or Instagram to see the incredible sketches that have already been posted! And watch starting Wednesday July 26 for a live feed on the Urban Sketchers You Tube channel:

www.youtube.com/c/urbansketchersofficial

