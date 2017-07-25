The BeanPosted: July 25, 2017 Filed under: Uncategorized 11 Comments
Last time I visited Chicago I missed my chance to draw Anish Kapoor's Cloud Gate, so this time I decided that it would be the first thing I sketched.
Of course it's a daunting subject – a highly polished stainless steel surface reflecting the sky, the city and the crowds of people below. Yikes.
Surprisingly, though, once you start to draw you realize that's it's not as difficult as it looks if you simplify the shapes. I painted it in sections: clouds first, then trees, foreground and lastly the dots of people.
Even though the Urban Sketchers Symposium does not officially begin until tomorrow, there are already lots of sketchers here from around the world, and many have drawn "the Bean". Have a look on Facebook or Instagram to see the incredible sketches that have already been posted! And watch starting Wednesday July 26 for a live feed on the Urban Sketchers You Tube channel:
www.youtube.com/c/urbansketchersofficial
I think you captured it beautifully, Shari.
Wow!!
Wow, this is amazing * bravo!
It is fun to watch the #uskchicago2017 posts scroll across instagram, for those of us unable to come. Love your “bean”!
You so masterfully simplify complicated scenes before you. I admire your work and strive to achieve the freshness in my paintings that I always see in your work. Thank you as always for sharing.
I live north of Chicago and know the bean well. You did it justice, Shari! Wish I could have attended your workshops.
Hee, hee. I saw a photo of the bean the other day and wondered “Has Shari ever sketched this?” Great sketch! See you soon.
That is so good! Have great time.
Beautiful
Thanks for the info on where to see symposium sketches (what ever happened to Flicker?)
Visited Chicago many times but never saw this. Love your painting of it. The other day I watched your Craftsy class when you painted the Denver station. Enjoyed it as much as the first time. It has inspired me again. I think I was getting too stiff and needed to loosen up. As always hoping for another class.
Been there – Love his work. I took one of my favorite photos of it, same position you were in. When I saw your painting of it, I was reminded of how much more I emotion and excitement I feel when looking at the painting of something, than the something itself. How
fun! I bet the convention is physically like and olympic event!