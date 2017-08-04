Windmill, with friends

Posted: August 4, 2017 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |4 Comments

After a summer of travel to many spectacular locations, I was wondering how it would be to get back to drawing in my neighbourhood again. I’ve driven around Pointe Claire village so often there are probably very few historic corners I haven’t sketched. But there’s nothing like showing newcomers around to make these familiar locations feel new again.

Yesterday I had the pleasure of being a tour guide to visiting sketchers Liz Steel and Anne-Laure Jacquart. We spent the day driving around the West Island, stopping for a first sketch at the windmill in Pointe Claire. After the exhausting (and thrilling) experience we all had in Chicago at the Urban Sketchers Symposium, the shade and quiet in my sleepy end of the city was somewhat of a relief. (Chicago sketches coming soon!)

PointeClaireWindmill

If you are in Montreal and interested in meeting and drawing with these two talented artists, there will be a public sketching event tomorrow (Saturday, August 5) in Old Montreal. Details are here and everyone is welcome!

IMG_3531

4 Comments on “Windmill, with friends”

  1. Julana says:
    August 4, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    That is a beautiful windmill, Shari. Glad Anne-Laure, Liz, and you are having a relaxing time after the turmoil of the city. You are generous people.

    Reply
  2. Monique says:
    August 5, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Have fun! I’ve loved the stories:)On IG..

    Reply
  3. in says:
    August 5, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Beautiful assortment of colors!

    Reply
  4. Joan Tavolott says:
    August 5, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    How great that you were able to get together in your neck of the woods and show them the sites. Love the texture of the windmill structure!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s