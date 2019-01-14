Dimanche matin

Carré St. Louis is Montreal’s grandest square. If you’ve walked through it, you know what I mean. It’s surrounded by stately Victorian houses which I’ve sketched in the past, but I’ve never painted it in winter. Since the day was quite overcast I used a limited palette for the soft winter colours — mostly Raw Umber, Burnt Sienna, Cerulean Blue and Ultramarine Blue. Of course for the garland of plastic blooms that adorns the gazebo, I dipped my brush into pure yellow and red. Painted wet-in-wet on a half sheet of Arches 140 lb rough paper, 15″ x 22″.

  1. Chris Rusk says:
    January 14, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Really nice

  2. Bernadette says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Wonderfully done!

  3. Joëlle says:
    January 15, 2019 at 4:25 am

    Hello Shari,
    Really nice… as usual !
    You have a new color in your small palette : Lunar Black. What do you do with ? Thank you and hope to see you in Amsterdam !

