Too beautiful

Posted: June 13, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |12 Comments

There have been a lot of celebrations around here lately — birthdays, graduations and retirements. So many parties that there’s little time left to paint. In the middle of it all sits a massive bouquet, so lush and bursting with scent and colour that it has stumped me all week. It’s really too beautiful to paint. What could I do with brush and pigment that could possibly match its richness? But I couldn’t let it fade without attempting it at least once, on a small page in my sketchbook.

12 Comments on “Too beautiful”

  1. pamlopez15Pam says:
    June 13, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    It looks fresh and full of light! Beautiful!

    Reply
  2. Judy Sopher says:
    June 13, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    So lovely. You wrote it was in the middle “of it all”. How did you ever paint at a celebration? Lots of people and activity around you? Just lovely.

    Reply
  3. Jeff Gold says:
    June 13, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Well, it was definitely worth the effort. A beautiful FULL page of color.

    Reply
  4. Lee Kline says:
    June 13, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Your work is so inspirational. Thanks for being you.

    Reply
  5. bissky says:
    June 13, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Just beautiful Shari. We Canadians must celebrate flowers while we can.

    Reply
  6. Alison R. Hall says:
    June 13, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    I think you nailed it!

    Reply
  7. Monique says:
    June 14, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Gorgeous! Happy everything!

    Reply
  8. Bernadette says:
    June 14, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Lovely, lovely painting! I’m so glad you took the time to paint the bouquet so that we could enjoy your beautiful rendition.

    Reply
  9. storiesoffaithforkids says:
    June 14, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Beautiful!

    Reply
  10. joantav says:
    June 14, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    Lovely!!! I find sometimes bouquets are too pretty to do. Doing it as a crop worked nicely here.

    Reply
  11. Mira says:
    June 14, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Beautiful Shari! Can almost smell the Lillies!!
    Mira x

    Reply
  12. darwinfam says:
    June 15, 2019 at 12:11 am

    mesmerizing. Shari love them..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s