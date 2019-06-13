Too beautifulPosted: June 13, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
There have been a lot of celebrations around here lately — birthdays, graduations and retirements. So many parties that there’s little time left to paint. In the middle of it all sits a massive bouquet, so lush and bursting with scent and colour that it has stumped me all week. It’s really too beautiful to paint. What could I do with brush and pigment that could possibly match its richness? But I couldn’t let it fade without attempting it at least once, on a small page in my sketchbook.
It looks fresh and full of light! Beautiful!
So lovely. You wrote it was in the middle “of it all”. How did you ever paint at a celebration? Lots of people and activity around you? Just lovely.
Well, it was definitely worth the effort. A beautiful FULL page of color.
Your work is so inspirational. Thanks for being you.
Just beautiful Shari. We Canadians must celebrate flowers while we can.
I think you nailed it!
Gorgeous! Happy everything!
Lovely, lovely painting! I’m so glad you took the time to paint the bouquet so that we could enjoy your beautiful rendition.
Beautiful!
Lovely!!! I find sometimes bouquets are too pretty to do. Doing it as a crop worked nicely here.
Beautiful Shari! Can almost smell the Lillies!!
Mira x
mesmerizing. Shari love them..