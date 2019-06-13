Too beautiful

There have been a lot of celebrations around here lately — birthdays, graduations and retirements. So many parties that there’s little time left to paint. In the middle of it all sits a massive bouquet, so lush and bursting with scent and colour that it has stumped me all week. It’s really too beautiful to paint. What could I do with brush and pigment that could possibly match its richness? But I couldn’t let it fade without attempting it at least once, on a small page in my sketchbook.