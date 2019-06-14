New workshop announcement: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico!

It’s a real treat for me to be announcing a new workshop in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, in January 2020. San Miguel is a stunning colonial-era city in central Mexico, and it’s going to be so much fun to capture the architecture and street life of this colourful Unesco World Heritage site in our sketchbooks.

I’m super excited to be working with Meagan Burns, our organizer from Art Leap Adventures, because she’s been living in San Miguel since 2015, and she’s a sketcher, so she knows all the best spots for us to see and draw. We’ll be sketching in markets, gardens and art studios, not to mention through the city’s historic cobblestoned streets.

I won’t go on too long about it since all the details are on her site.

If you’re interested, here’s the link: https://www.artleapadventures.com/travelsketchsma.html

Registration is open now and there are only 12 spots available.