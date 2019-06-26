Alice in the afternoon

Posted: June 26, 2019 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |5 Comments

Alice takes a nap in my office in the afternoon. She’s always partially under my drafting table which creates great shadow patterns across her body. And like all good models she switches sleeping positions often, so I do several drawings with a new (and wonderful) drawing tool: a Caran d’Ache Grafcube RGB. This was in the goody bag from the Chicago Sketch Seminar a few weeks back. It’s like a graphite stick but better — water-soluble, rich and dark, and instead of being pale grey it’s got a blueish tone to it like a tube of Payne’s Grey watercolour. Just gorgeous to work with as it releases pigment easily, and lets you draw right into wet areas. Sketched on a Stillman & Birn Beta sketchbook.

5 Comments on “Alice in the afternoon”

  1. Judy Sopher says:
    June 26, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    I didn’t realize she has such long legs.Usually she is curled up. Its so hard to draw dogs without movement. But you’ve captured 3 drawings. Or are these paintings? Love them.

    Reply
  2. Carol Cooney says:
    June 26, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Alice seems to look the same in most of your drawings…..mostly in repose. Haha.

    Reply
  3. joantav says:
    June 26, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Nice sketches of Alice!

    Reply
  4. shawnthompsonart says:
    June 26, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    I really like the grey you used, it has a slight bluish tinge.

    Reply
  5. Michael Richards (certainline) says:
    June 27, 2019 at 8:54 am

    Gorgeous! There are few things more fun to draw than dogs’ paws!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s