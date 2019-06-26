Alice in the afternoon

Alice takes a nap in my office in the afternoon. She’s always partially under my drafting table which creates great shadow patterns across her body. And like all good models she switches sleeping positions often, so I do several drawings with a new (and wonderful) drawing tool: a Caran d’Ache Grafcube RGB. This was in the goody bag from the Chicago Sketch Seminar a few weeks back. It’s like a graphite stick but better — water-soluble, rich and dark, and instead of being pale grey it’s got a blueish tone to it like a tube of Payne’s Grey watercolour. Just gorgeous to work with as it releases pigment easily, and lets you draw right into wet areas. Sketched on a Stillman & Birn Beta sketchbook.