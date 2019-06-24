Rockport harbour

It was an unusual Rockport trip in more ways than bad weather. This time I did hardly any sketching because I took a three-day oil painting workshop. I’ll save that for another post…

I did manage to get in one sketch of the famous Rockport harbour. Now that I look at the sketch, it seems that I tried to cram everything into one sketch, knowing that I wouldn’t be doing many more. So I put in Motif No. 1, winches, lobster traps, rowboats, fishing boats and buoys. The only thing missing is a fish jumping out of the water and a diving osprey.