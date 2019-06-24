Rockport harbourPosted: June 24, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
It was an unusual Rockport trip in more ways than bad weather. This time I did hardly any sketching because I took a three-day oil painting workshop. I’ll save that for another post…
I did manage to get in one sketch of the famous Rockport harbour. Now that I look at the sketch, it seems that I tried to cram everything into one sketch, knowing that I wouldn’t be doing many more. So I put in Motif No. 1, winches, lobster traps, rowboats, fishing boats and buoys. The only thing missing is a fish jumping out of the water and a diving osprey.
Sweet!
Your comment made me chuckle. I can relate as I tend towards
the bigger picture. And I would love a fish jumping out of the water.
Thanks Nancy. It seems like everyone is in favour of adding in the fish!
Still not too late to add them Shari! Strange how despite limited time we try to achieve everything regardless. And as it happens, to my eye at least, each of the two pages makes a great sketch on its own. But the two together will give double the memories!
Double the memories is right, Tony. So you think I should get out the brushes again and draw the fish and the bird. I may decide to throw in a lobster too. Just not sure where to place it.
Diving Osprey LOL! too funny. Thanks for the insight into your work.This work is v beautiful but I had no idea how your style was influenced by editing. Thanks for commenting. I really admire how you interpret the scene in front of you. Your individual style is just great. Your use of color and elegant application, helps me identify your work quickly on Instagram or pinterest.
Thanks so much April. Yes, editing is very important. Or choosing the most important parts of the scene, which clearly I didn’t do here. But glad you like it anyway. Much appreciated.
I love it… I can’t wait to see oil results
They are just little studies. Oil takes time. You can’t get much done in three days, but I’ll post anyways.
Hi Shari! Years ago I did an oil painting that took me about 2 months to finish- it remains to be one of my proudest paintings. This scene of yours would probably take me twice that long to perfect-you nailed it in one day. I remain in awe of your work!
Denise, this was one of my first sketches in Rockport. I really didn’t take the time to plan it properly because I was so excited to be there. That happens so often. I get overly excited about the scene in front of me and jump right in without giving it any thought. Of course it conveys the scene well but I think compositionally it could have been better. Glad you like it anyway. And there’s nothing wrong with taking two months to do a painting. It was obviously worth it because you are so happy with it years later.