New: Urban Sketching Workshop on Madeline Island

I’m so excited to announce a new five-day workshop for July 2020. I’ll be teaching alongside Paul Heaston, Uma Kelkar and James Richards at the beautiful island campus of Madeline Island School of the Arts in La Pointe, Wisconsin, right on Lake Superior. During this week, you’ll get to spend a full day with each instructor and on the fifth day we’ll all be sketching together and sharing our work in a final display at the campus gallery.

If you don’t know the school, have a look at their website. There’s no shortage of sketching locations on the island, and this will be a unique opportunity to really experience a fully immersive sketching week in a beautiful setting. With accommodations right on site, along with group dinners, it seems to me a lot like summer camp for sketchers!

Dates are July 13-17, 2020. Here’s the link for details and registration.