Rockport grey

I’ve been coming to Rockport for several years, but this is the first time the weather’s been mostly cloudy and rainy. That gives me the opportunity to use limited colour and practice my grey mixes.

There’s a view across the channel that I love because instead of looking out at boats on open water, there’s a backdrop of rocks and houses and trees. When I got out there early yesterday, on a windless morning, the reflections were amazing. But as with all rapidly changing views like this, it’s best to record them in pencil before they change. Soon the wind picked up, other boats entered the channel, and the reflections were gone. Having the pencil lines in there helps, as does having a good visual memory.

I painted a second watercolour in the afternoon, of the lunch crowd at Roy Moore Lobster Co. Luckily this scene is right outside my door, because as soon as I had penciled in the shapes, the rain started to fall and I had to move my easel indoors to paint them.