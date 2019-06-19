Rockport grey

Rockport greyPosted: June 19, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 6 Comments
I’ve been coming to Rockport for several years, but this is the first time the weather’s been mostly cloudy and rainy. That gives me the opportunity to use limited colour and practice my grey mixes.
There’s a view across the channel that I love because instead of looking out at boats on open water, there’s a backdrop of rocks and houses and trees. When I got out there early yesterday, on a windless morning, the reflections were amazing. But as with all rapidly changing views like this, it’s best to record them in pencil before they change. Soon the wind picked up, other boats entered the channel, and the reflections were gone. Having the pencil lines in there helps, as does having a good visual memory.
I painted a second watercolour in the afternoon, of the lunch crowd at Roy Moore Lobster Co. Luckily this scene is right outside my door, because as soon as I had penciled in the shapes, the rain started to fall and I had to move my easel indoors to paint them.
I know these types of scenes well from spending time in Maine– they are complicated! You masterfully navigated here to simplify, create interest, make the colors vibrant, and add just the right amount of detail. Impressive! I just finished reading your book and wanted to congratulate you on doing a fantastic job with it. What a lot of work to paint new pieces, pull together artwork from others, and make the whole think cohesive, readable, and useful! I plan to share it with my students in Maine, and use it to push my own painting. Enjoy your travels and teaching this summer! Well done, Shari!
Good morning Shari —
Exceptionally nice paintings and I love the way you describe the inherent difficulties in painting onsite a scene as dynamic as boats on water. I also love your lemonade out of lemons attitude — a great way to start my day.
All the best!
Amelia Hansen former illustrator maybe someday an artist again
Great reflections on the water. My greys seem to be limited so I will work on that. I can just feel the mood of those rainy and overcast days on the coast.
Yes the weather has been so gloomy. Good practice for the grays. Your reflections are always right on. Thank you for sharing. I’m ready for Moore’s lobster!!!
Your water looks so wet. It’s amazing!
The moody backdrop of colors in your first painting captured the day you described well. Including people in your work adds so much….color and life to your second painting. Your watercolors are such a feast for the eye. They are beautiful.