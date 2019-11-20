Impatient Alice

It was a mistake to try to con Alice into modelling for me just before dinner. I could tell from her half-opened eyes that she was not interested in a nap. Keep in mind that she considers “just before dinner” to be anytime between 4 pm and 6 pm when she finally gets food in front of her. She kept her position long enough for me to do a quick drawing in gouache, but as soon as there was the slightest sound from the kitchen, she trotted off. Luckily I had snapped a quick photo, so I was able to add colour from that.