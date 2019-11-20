Impatient AlicePosted: November 20, 2019 Filed under: Uncategorized 5 Comments
It was a mistake to try to con Alice into modelling for me just before dinner. I could tell from her half-opened eyes that she was not interested in a nap. Keep in mind that she considers “just before dinner” to be anytime between 4 pm and 6 pm when she finally gets food in front of her. She kept her position long enough for me to do a quick drawing in gouache, but as soon as there was the slightest sound from the kitchen, she trotted off. Luckily I had snapped a quick photo, so I was able to add colour from that.
Good Morning dear Shari,
This is indeed a thrilling image for me.
Because this is exactly how my pet (daughter) Miss Amber rests herself on the pillow.
(but no belt)
Thanks for sharing this lovely image, my favorite.
With blessings
Uma
Thank you Shari for your most enjoyable presentation at the Pierrefonds Cultural Centre! It was so obvious that you are a designed teacher and artist. My husband and I loved your ‘sketches’ i.e. masterpieces! Beautiful watercolour paintings! I am a follower on your blog , a student of Donna McGee for five years and a purchaser of your Landscape lessons . I live inPointe-Claire and I and my husband love your local and international paintings. Thank you for your daily gifts to our family.
Irene Miller
I’m with Alice. Just make a noise in the kitchen and I’ll be there. There’s always cake at our painting group. We can’t start painting until we have cake or cookies. 😀 Trying to draw every day but it is not happening.
Your sketches and paintings of Alice have inspired me to do the same. Our Roscoe the cat, seems to know when I am sketching and doesn’t stay in a pose long. I do have many partial drawings and the practice is good.
“Impatient Alice” is a beautiful work of art and heart.
Cute dog, I like how the line on the back draws you to her face.
