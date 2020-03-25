Early spring

Posted: March 25, 2020 | Author: | Filed under: Uncategorized |8 Comments

Being indoors is making me stir-crazy, and sitting in my car to draw seems too passive these days. So for today’s scribble, I took my pad and my fountain pen to the woods where I walk the dog. There’s never anyone there, so it’s as good as being in isolation at home. Except there are bits of snow and trees to draw. Thirty minutes was about as much as I could stand without gloves, plus it was too cold to paint on site, so I added a bit of wash when I got home.

8 Comments on “Early spring”

  1. beth says:
    March 25, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Beautiful drawing

  2. Mary B. says:
    March 25, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    I love how you seize the moment.

  3. Felicia says:
    March 25, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Thanks for braving the cold for us. Spring is going to take a long time to get here this year.

  4. kenneturner says:
    March 25, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
    Having live in the late spring part of our world, I appreciate being here in the desert southwest; still, I appreciate the contrast that can bring us together. — kenne

  5. laurierosemont says:
    March 25, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Lovely ink and wash! Keep up the inspiring work, spring is peeking around the corner. Laurie 🙂

  6. Lm Wilt says:
    March 25, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Shari, I so look forward to and enjoy your daily posts! Laura

  7. joantav says:
    March 25, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    I like your hatching with the added color. Take care out there.

  8. angmacleod says:
    March 25, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Impressive tree! Jane Hannah would like this too! I am trying hard to use art as an escape
    From this ongoing madness, keep on posting
    Because it feels so normal and all I want is
    Normal🙏

