Early spring

Early springPosted: March 25, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
Being indoors is making me stir-crazy, and sitting in my car to draw seems too passive these days. So for today’s scribble, I took my pad and my fountain pen to the woods where I walk the dog. There’s never anyone there, so it’s as good as being in isolation at home. Except there are bits of snow and trees to draw. Thirty minutes was about as much as I could stand without gloves, plus it was too cold to paint on site, so I added a bit of wash when I got home.
Beautiful drawing
I love how you seize the moment.
Thanks for braving the cold for us. Spring is going to take a long time to get here this year.
Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
Having live in the late spring part of our world, I appreciate being here in the desert southwest; still, I appreciate the contrast that can bring us together. — kenne
Lovely ink and wash! Keep up the inspiring work, spring is peeking around the corner. Laurie 🙂
Shari, I so look forward to and enjoy your daily posts! Laura
I like your hatching with the added color. Take care out there.
Impressive tree! Jane Hannah would like this too! I am trying hard to use art as an escape
From this ongoing madness, keep on posting
Because it feels so normal and all I want is
Normal🙏
