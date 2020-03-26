Black boots

Black bootsPosted: March 26, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 8 Comments
In early spring in Montreal, there’s not much colour outside. One sign of hope was some snowdrops I spotted in my neighbour’s backyard this morning. In my house I suppose I could find colourful things to draw, but black seems to fit the general mood these days, so I used India ink to draw these boots in my front entrance (just noticed that one is too short!). Perhaps it’s my version of austerity measures for sketchers. A friend in France told me that on her weekly excursion to the grocery store (permission form in hand) she filled her basket with black quinoa, black lentils and black chickpeas (which I had never heard of). It was only when she got home that she realized that her shopping had a colour theme.
We all have our own way of dealing with this period. I read that Jim Carrey is growing a beard during his quarantine. Some sketchers are keeping Covid 19 diaries. I’m not saying that I will only draw in ink until we can get out again, it’s just that for the moment, splashes of bright colour seem less appropriate than India ink.
I am doing one 4 x 4 in sketch of my garden each day. Today is my 13th day of isolation. Painted the peach blossom yesterday and today we planted our first tomato plants so that got sketched!
We need COLOR!
Sally
Good for you! I can’t wait for spring Sally. So happy that you can sketch in your garden. I can’t even get to the grocery store to buy flowers. And who knows if there will even be any when I get there. Somehow it doesn’t seem like a big priority to stock flowers these days.
For me, this has been a wonderful time for reflection and concentrating on family communication. Writing thank you, or get well notes. Not feeling guilty for spending time learning about plant based foods, looking at clouds, and watching uplifting You Tube videos like Atiel Gawanda, Gen Kelsang, and Andrew Weill. I hope to look back on these days and say I was inspired.
On March 15 I also started a daily 4×4 sketch in a notebook — not great for watercolour but it gives me a chance to play around with graphite, ink, pencil crayons and Stabilo pens. We can’t go out for cut flowers anymore so last night I lopped off the ends of a few branches of our cherry tree and voilà this morning the buds are turning to blossoms. Even though we’re limited in where we can go, we still manage to discover new joys!
I really enjoy your ink drawings,and your black boots are great—but we also need color to cheer us up. That said, I am also working in ink and enjoying black and white. It is really a challenge and that is another reason I am enjoying your ink work.
I don’t see how people can be bored if one can draw and paint. And one good thing–they cancelled my dental appointment and will reschedule later.
What an impressive amount of hatching on these boots! Great job! I am finding that even though I have a lot more time when I could be creative, I’m not! It is hard to get really inspired and I seem to be working on small pieces. I still try to get out for a bit in my car and usually stay inside it to sketch or move myself to an area with no people.
I love monochrome sketches, even (especially) black! i am sketching my hand each day until the danger is over, and we are back to normal. I find it gives me structure when all my other routines are gone.
– Tina
Love the boots. My mood is small pen and wash and my palette has grown quite sombre.
