Pool house demo
Posted: March 27, 2020
Apologies for the dark post yesterday. The lack of sun and being confined in the house were not a good combo. Thanks to everyone who sent encouraging comments.
Back to colour today. I just found this little gouache demo from my workshop in South Carolina two weeks ago. This was a very quick one, on the last afternoon of the workshop. I gave everyone a blob of white gouache and showed them how to mix it with watercolour to create more opaque effects on toned paper. Looking forward to more sunny days when I can practice this again in my garden. If you are interested in learning this technique from a pro, have a look at the work of Nathan Fowkes. And look at his book as well. He’s the master.
Dear Shari. I didn’t think your post was dark yesterday (except for the boots :-)), nothing to apologize for. My mood is much darker with my daughter living in New York. People like you brighten the day for everyone – thank you!
I agree with Edda. Marking art and appreciating the art of others is such a good way to cope with all the changes and uncertainty that we are facing. I liked the black boots a lot!
Dear Shari, I just want you to know how much it lifts my spirits to see a new email from you. I have been so happy to open them and see what you have each time. Thank you so much for sharing. Really appreciate you. I really like this and am interested to try it. Thank you! Christi
Good Evening,
Indeed this is a marvelous sketch, lovely colors and a pleasant atmosphere you have created.
I always feel like living in such environment with a simple house like that, with a thatched shelter outside to have a couple of drinks viewing the garden and floral beauty.
This reminds me of a quote from,Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam
“Here with a Loaf of Bread beneath the Bough,
A jug of Wine, a Book of Verse – and Thou
Beside me singing in the Wilderness –
And Wilderness is Paradise enow.”
But I replace ” And thou Beside me”, with ‘An album of Shari sketches. 🙂
I find something very inspiring in all your sketches.
Regards and blessings,
Uma
I didn’t mind the dark post, loved the boots and it fit my day. Today I was able to go for a walk in the sunshine… staying a good 6ft behind the mailman that was ahead of me…. so your sketch today fits my mood as well. I do love your sketches.
Earlier you mentioned you might consider subjects for your video classes. I just looked at Nathan Fowkes work and wondered if you might consider watercolor and gouache as a class.
love them muted tones, lo-ve-ly!
xx
•••Karimobile
514 9944433
Hi Shari, Everything you do lightens up the day. I am excited to see your sketch as only last I picked up a copy of Nathan’s Book. Seeing how you work in a similar way helps. I was inspired by some of the words in his book. I like gouache but I struggle with it. Adding white gouache to transparent watercolor is interesting to explore. Thank you again for sharing your sketch.
I was a little sad yesterday at your understandable low spirits when you know how much your wonderful work has lifted my own at low points in the past. Our holiday plans cancelled, I am so grateful to you and the USk movement that lets me “travel” in my imagination by offering such an exciting window on the world. Here, we at last are getting sunny days and signs of Spring that lift the spirits, (our magnolia is coming into bloom!) and these will be coming soon to you. Take care and bon courage.
Shari, thanks for being honest about where you were in the moment… We’ve all been there, and it’s nothing to be sorry about.
In times like these, we need to keep creating, keep working through what we are feeling, and keep sharing so others can know that they are not alone.
I am so happy that you are there to inspire me, whether you are “dark” or “light”… You are true. Thanks for being there.
