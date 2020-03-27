Pool house demo

Apologies for the dark post yesterday. The lack of sun and being confined in the house were not a good combo. Thanks to everyone who sent encouraging comments.

Back to colour today. I just found this little gouache demo from my workshop in South Carolina two weeks ago. This was a very quick one, on the last afternoon of the workshop. I gave everyone a blob of white gouache and showed them how to mix it with watercolour to create more opaque effects on toned paper. Looking forward to more sunny days when I can practice this again in my garden. If you are interested in learning this technique from a pro, have a look at the work of Nathan Fowkes. And look at his book as well. He’s the master.