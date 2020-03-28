Live

Here’s one I painted live on Instagram today. I’ve been wanting to try this for a while, so I threw some paint tubes on my table and pointed the phone at my paper. My son helped with the setup because millennials know how to do these things, and voilà, I started painting. Lots of artists are doing live demos during these weeks of isolation, and it’s a great way to connect. I wasn’t sure anyone would watch but sure enough, people kept popping in and saying hello, from all over the place. Alice even made an appearance. Some people asked that I post about live sessions beforehand so they can tune in, but there was something very nice about the spontaneity of the thing. I think setting a schedule could be stress-inducing, and who needs more stress these days. But it was a nice way to keep my hands busy for an hour, and remember that an hour spent painting is an hour you are not trying to remember not to touch your face. Stay well!