LivePosted: March 28, 2020 Filed under: Uncategorized 12 Comments
Here’s one I painted live on Instagram today. I’ve been wanting to try this for a while, so I threw some paint tubes on my table and pointed the phone at my paper. My son helped with the setup because millennials know how to do these things, and voilà, I started painting. Lots of artists are doing live demos during these weeks of isolation, and it’s a great way to connect. I wasn’t sure anyone would watch but sure enough, people kept popping in and saying hello, from all over the place. Alice even made an appearance. Some people asked that I post about live sessions beforehand so they can tune in, but there was something very nice about the spontaneity of the thing. I think setting a schedule could be stress-inducing, and who needs more stress these days. But it was a nice way to keep my hands busy for an hour, and remember that an hour spent painting is an hour you are not trying to remember not to touch your face. Stay well!
James Gurney includes a link to YouTube in his demos. Maybe you could do that !
Thanks Cornelia. When I do more videos I will certainly keep adding them to YouTube. Stay well!
Just purchased my copy of ‘Urban Sketchbook’ and can’t wait to receive it. Also reblogged.
Thanks so much Frances!
Brilliant idea! Thanks because I am looking for inspiration and information 😄
I’m glad you liked it!
Good Morning friend Shari,
Very beautiful sketch. These are looking quite natural and realistic as origiunals.
Blessings.
Uma
Thanks so much my friend.
It was very cool. Thanks again. This means I have to check Instagram constantly ( rather than once or sometimes twice a day) to catch your next session. You and Poppy Balser are my go to for inspiration. Stay well and give Allice an extra hug. Irene
Irene, I will try to decide when to do this again, and I promise to publicize. There is more pressure this way, but I have had so many requests. Thanks so much for watching.
I’m sorry I missed this one; I’m sure it was great if the finished painting is any indication of how it went. 🙂 I thought of another possible subject for the You Tube tutorial series, or one of these live paint sessions, if I can make a request – Composition, please. That would be so great. Stay safe and healthy!
I’m sorry I missed seeing it live…but I can understand that is a lot of pressure. It came out great!
